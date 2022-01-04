Worldwide Hydrogen Peroxide Industry to 2026 - Featuring Solvay, Evonik and Arkema Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market reached a value of US$ 2.94 Billion in 2020. The market is further expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. It occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water.

Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabiliser. It has strong oxidizing properties that makes it a powerful bleaching agent that is largely used for bleaching paper, but has also found applications as a disinfectant and as an oxidizer. Hydrogen peroxide in the form of carbamide peroxide also has applications for tooth whitening, both in professionally- and in self-administered products.



Environmental laws and regulations play a vital role in propelling the market growth owing to the emission-free and eco-friendly properties of hydrogen peroxide. This has contributed to the rising preference among consumers to use this chemical for several water treatment and pollution control applications. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide is utilised in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc. Its demand has also been increasing in bleach products for the purpose of removing chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of hydrogen peroxide and rising demand for recycled paper have also positively influenced this market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Kemira Oyj, FMC Corporation, EkO Peroxide LLC (aquired by AkzoNobel), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, PeroxyChem LLC, Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, BASF SE, Merck, Chang Chun Petrochemical, Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals and Hansol Chemical.



This report provides a deep insight into the global hydrogen peroxide market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the hydrogen peroxide market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global hydrogen peroxide market size in 2020?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrogen peroxide market?

3. What will be the global hydrogen peroxide market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the global hydrogen peroxide market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global hydrogen peroxide market?

6. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by application?

7. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by end-use?

8. What are the major regions in the global hydrogen peroxide market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Chemical Synthesis

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bleaching

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Disinfectant

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cleaning and Etching

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Pulp and Paper

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Food and Beverages

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Water Treatment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Textiles and Laundry

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Oil and Gas

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Healthcare

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Electronics

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Solvay

11.3.2 Evonik

11.3.3 Arkema

11.3.4 Kemira Oyj

11.3.5 FMC Corporation

11.3.6 EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)

11.3.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

11.3.8 PeroxyChem LLC

11.3.9 Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

11.3.10 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

11.3.11 BASF SE

11.3.12 Merck

11.3.13 Chang Chun Petrochemical

11.3.14 Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals

11.3.15 Hansol Chemical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi5p97

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

