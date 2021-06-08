Worldwide Hydrolyzed Collagen Industry to 2027 - Rising Application of Hydrolyzed Collagen in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, and Others) and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market was valued at US$ 810.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,247.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2019 to 2027.



Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen hydrolysate, is made of short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It is more bioavailable and is better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin. Hydrolyzed collagen is readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, hydrolyzed collagen travels throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. It is carried to different tissues of the body where cells build the peptides into full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Hydrolyzed collagen is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Its nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health.



Based on application, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The pharmaceutical & nutraceuticals segment led the hydrolyzed collagen market with the highest market share in 2019. Collagen is known as the major structural protein found in the skin, tendon, and bone of the vertebrate body. Ten different vertebrate collagens have been recognized, of which the dominant collagen is the type I. Interest in collagen as pharmaceutical as well as nutraceutical is due to its low immunogenicity and high biocompatibility. Hydrolyzed collagen primarily comes in a powder form. It has higher bioavailability as compared to gelatin (90% absorption vs 85.97%). It can be added to hot, warm, or cold water as needed. It improves hair & nail growth, reduces joint pain, and boosts metabolism. Rising consumption of dietary supplements is boosting the demand for hydrolyzed collagen in the nutraceuticals industry. These factors have led to increased sales of hydrolyzed collagen through application.



Geographically, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the global hydrolyzed collagen market, followed by Asia Pacific. The largest market share of the region is primarily attributed to the presence of well-established players such as Gelita AG, Protein S.A., and Ewald-Gelatin GmbH. With rise in health awareness among consumers, the demand for hydrolyzed collagen products is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period. The popularity of hydrolyzed collagen has increased within the region, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK. Transforming lifestyle trends with regard to food supplements and beverages have had a noteworthy influence on the hydrolyzed collagen market in Europe.



The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe. As of February 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina, are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest World Health Organization figures, there are ~110,974,862 confirmed cases and ~2,460,792 total deaths globally. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food & beverages industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology event cancellations, production facility shutdowns, etc. resulting from this outbreak. Food & beverages is one of the major application industries of hydrolyzed collagen and the negative effects of COVID-19 has adversely affected the hydrolyzed collagen market.

Moreover, the lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa affects the global supply chains and negatively impacts the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Transportation is also a major concern as many borders are closed due to the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America. This also affected business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors have severely negatively affected the hydrolyzed collagen market.



Gelita AG, Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Protein S.A., ConnOils LLC, Norland Products Inc., PB Leiner, Ewald-Gelatin GmbH, Titan Biotech Limited, and Viscofan BioEngineering are among the major players operating in the global hydrolyzed collagen market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



