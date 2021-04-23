Worldwide In-Application Advertising Industry to 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Application Advertising Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-application advertising market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is influenced by the growing penetration of smartphones coupled with internet accessibility across the globe. According to the World Bank, around 49.0% of the total global population are internet users. The adoption of in-application advertisement is also increasing as an effective monetization strategy among mobile publishers.



The global in-application advertising market is segmented based on advertisement type and application. Based on the advertisement type, the market is sub-segmented into interstitial ads, mobile video ads, rewarded video ads, native ads, and others. The other sub-segment contains static display ads/banner ads. Based on the application the market is sub-segmented into social media, gaming, e-commerce, video & music streaming, news, finance and education, travel apps, and others.



The global in-application advertising market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific will witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The key players of the global in-application advertising market include Google AdMob (Google Inc.), InMobi Pte. Ltd., Smaato, Inc., Verizon Media, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and funding, to stay competitive in the market.



The report is intended for software companies, start-ups, venture capitalist, seed funders, social media companies, online game developing companies, mobile application developing companies, retailers, new entrants into the industry, government organizations, research organizations, and other related organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global In-Application Advertising Market Research and Analysis by Advertisement Type

2. Global In-Application Advertising Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global in-application advertising market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global in-application advertising industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global in-application advertising market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Google AdMob (Google Inc.)

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Apple Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Facebook Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Verizon Media

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Smaato, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global In-Application Advertising Market by Advertisement Type

5.1.1. Interstitial Ads

5.1.2. Mobile Video Ads

5.1.3. Rewarded Video Ads

5.1.4. Native Ads

5.1.5. Others (Static Display Ads/Banner Ads)

5.2. Global In-Application AdvertisingMarket by Application

5.2.1. Social Media

5.2.2. Gaming

5.2.3. E-commerce

5.2.4. Video & Music Streaming

5.2.5. News, Finance& Education

5.2.6. Travel

5.2.7. Others (Messaging, Lifestyle, Parenting, Health & Fitness, Weather)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AdColony, Inc.

7.2. Adform A/S

7.3. Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

7.4. Apple Inc.

7.5. BYYD, LLC

7.6. Facebook, Inc.

7.7. Google AdMob (Google Inc.)

7.8. IconPeak (Fibermobi Performance Marketing Solutions GmbH)

7.9. InMobiPvt. Ltd.

7.10. Mobupps

7.11. MoPub (Twitter, Inc.)

7.12. PubMatic, Inc.

7.13. Smaato, Inc.

7.14. Smadex S.L.

7.15. SmartyAds Inc.

7.16. StackAdapt Inc.

7.17. StartApp Inc.

7.18. Tapjoy, Inc.

7.19. Verizon Media

7.20. ZEDO, Inc.

7.21. Zoomd Technologies Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1vkzn



