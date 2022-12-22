Worldwide Industrial 3D Printing Industry to 2031 - Opportunity Analysis and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial 3D printing Market By Component, By Technology, By End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industrial 3D printing is a rapidly emerging technology across the globe, which empowers manufacturers in diverse industries to produce customized equipment and products. Industrial 3D printing utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, and ceramics. The application areas of industrial 3D printing have increased rapidly owing to the high speed, precision and finer resolution as compared to conventional technologies. Implementation of industrial 3D printing would help industries to improve the productivity by reducing material wastage during production.



The industrial 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, end user and region. By component, the market is divided into hardware and services. By technology the segment is divided into stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), fused deposition modeling (FDM), laminated object manufacturing (LOM) and others. By end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, aerospace & defense, others. The manufacturing segment is bifurcated into automotive, consumer electronics and others. The automotive segment is further divided into vehicles and accessories.



Region wise, the industrial 3D printing market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America, specifically the U.S., remains a significant participant in the global industrial 3D printing industry. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into the technology.



The key players operating in the market include industrial 3D printing market players, such as 3D Systems, Arcam Ab (General Electric), Autodesk Inc, Canon Inc., Envisiontec, Inc., Eos GmbH. ExOne Company, General Electric Company, and GE Additive. HOGANAS AB, HP Inc., Materialise. OPTOMEC INC, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Protolabs, SLM Solutions. Stratasys Ltd. and Voxeljet AG.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial 3d printing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial 3d printing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial 3d printing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial 3d printing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

