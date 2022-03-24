Worldwide Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Industry to 2026 - Featuring Akzo Nobel, American Water Chemicals and Ashland Global Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Industrial anti-scaling chemicals are surface-active materials used to prevent the scaling and fouling of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes. These chemicals are injected into the feedwater that flows through the RO membrane, prevents the membrane from scaling and processing hard water at very high recovery rates. As the presence and concentration of membrane foulants and sealants, such as calcium carbonate, barium sulfate, iron, colloidal material and silica, is high in natural water, there is a significant rise in the demand for anti-scaling chemicals in industries wherein natural water is utilized in machine operations.



Industrial anti-scaling chemicals extend run times, reduce cleaning frequency and enhance the service life of RO systems. This, in confluence with the growing demand for potable water, represent as the key factor promoting the utilization of industrial anti-scaling chemicals in the water treatment sector, which involves high operating and system maintenance costs.

Moreover, industrial anti-scaling chemicals get adsorbed on the surface of colloidal particles and impart a high anionic charge to the crystals. This is escalating their adoption in mining and energy industries worldwide. Furthermore, a considerable rise in the exploration activities of new oil and gas fields, along with the increasing production and investments in pipelines and refineries, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the leading market players are focusing on enhancing the product portfolio and expanding their geographical presence, which is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., American Water Chemicals Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avista Technologies Inc. (Kurita Water Industries Ltd.), BASF SE, BWA Water Additives US LLC (Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.), Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Innovative Chemical Technologies, Inc., Kemira Oyj and Solvay S.A.



