Worldwide Industrial Cleaning Industry to 2026 - Growing Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Cleaning Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Ingredient Type & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 42. 14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.47 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.65%.

The factors responsible for fuelling the growth of the Global Industrial Cleaning Market are growing industrialization, expansion of manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries, and increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness at the workplace. Increasing government regulations related to industrial hygiene and sanitation is also the factor driving the market growth. In addition, rising awareness among consumers about infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria coupled with environmental cleaning to avoid infection leads to the demand for cleaning solutions and chemicals, further accelerating market growth.



However, the strictness of government and environmental regulations for industrial cleaning and controlled use due to the high concentration of active chemicals are the factors that may create hindrances in the growth of the market.



The Global Industrial Cleaning Market is segmented by Product Type, Application, Ingredient Type & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are The Dow Chemical Company, Diversey Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., Croda International Plc., Enaspol A.S., Huntsman International LLC, Unger Fabrikker A.S., Bebbington Industries, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Emulso Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Industrial Cleaning Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene and Cleanliness at the Workplace

4.1.2 Increasing Spending Power of Consumers

4.1.3 Increasing Government Regulations Related to Industrial Hygiene and Sanitation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strictness of Government and Environmental Regulations for Industrial Cleaning

4.2.2 Controlled Use Due to High Concentration of Active Chemicals

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Green and Bio-Based Industrial Cleaning

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Flourishing Local Brands and Unorganised Market



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Industrial Cleaning Market, By Ingredient Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surfactants

6.2.1 Anionic Surfactants

6.2.2 Non-ionic Surfactants

6.2.3 Cationic Surfactants

6.2.4 Amphoteric Surfactants

6.3 Solvents

6.4 Chelating Agents

6.5 pH Regulators

6.6 Solubilizers/Hydrotropes



7 Global Industrial Cleaning Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Cleaners

7.2.1 Floor Care

7.2.2 Carpet Care

7.3 Metal Cleaners

7.4 Oven & Grill Cleaners

7.5 Dish Washing

7.6 Commercial Laundry

7.7 Dairy Cleaners

7.8 Food Cleaners

7.9 Disinfectants



8 Global Industrial Cleaning Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Retail & Food Service

8.5 Hospitality

8.6 Automotive & Aerospace

8.7 Food Processing

8.8 Others



9 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Dow Chemical Company

11.2 Diversey Inc.

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Evonik Industries AG

11.5 Clariant AG

11.6 Stepan Company

11.7 Ecolab Inc.

11.8 Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

11.9 Solvay S.A.

11.10 Croda International Plc.

11.11 Aarti Industries Limited

11.12 Enaspol A.S.

11.13 Huntsman International LLC

11.14 Pilot Chemical Corporation

11.15 Unger Fabrikker A.S.

11.16 Buckeye International Inc.

11.17 Bebbington Industries

11.18 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

11.19 Prime Industries Ltd.

11.20 Emulso Corporation

11.21 Arcot Manufacturing Corporation

11.22 DuPont de Nemours Inc.



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qabuyt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets