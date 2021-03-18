Worldwide Industrial Microbiology Industry to 2030 - Technological Advancements for Commercial Quality Assurance are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial microbiology market was valued to be $5,604.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $13,181.2 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market growth can mainly be attributed to the growing research in the field of industrial microbiology, increasing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, rise in preference toward consumer products, increase in research and development as well as collaborations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and use of rapid sterility testing methods for pathogen detection.

The global industrial microbiology market has witnessed high growth in the last decade. The increase in demand for industrial microbiology products can largely be attributed to factors such as increase in the significance of industrial food and safety, growing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, increasing demand for pathogen testing in food products, growing research initiatives in different fields of industrial microbiology, increasing automation in products, and rising number of collaborations among companies.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount toward innovations of industrial microbiology products. Key strategies followed by the companies include new product launches and mergers and acquisitions for geographical expansion and strengthening of product portfolios. For instance, in February 2019, bioMerieux SA acquired Invisible Sentinel, a U.S.-based company specialized in food and beverage molecular testing, to add the VERIFLOW platform to its industrial microbiology product portfolio. It is an innovative molecular biology solution for the detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages, wine and beer.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial microbiology market is currently dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific, followed by bioMerieux SA. The market dominance of Thermo Fisher Scientific can be attributed to a large product portfolio for automated microbial detection systems. bioMerieux SA held the second largest market share in the industrial microbiology market, attributed to its significant contribution in the field.

The company offers a wide range of products to be utilized for industrial procedures in the biopharmaceutical, food and beverages, and water industry. Merck KGaA holds the third largest share, owing to its diverse range of product offerings in consumables (including media, detection kits, and accessories) and detection systems. Other prominent players, namely, 3M, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Pall/Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Eppendorf, collectively hold a large market share of the total global industrial microbiology market in 2019.

Based on region, North America is the leading contributor to the industrial microbiology market in terms of revenue. The fields such as commercial quality assurance and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are expected to progress at significant rates, and the substantial investments made in these fields are consequentially promoting the growth of the North America industrial microbiology market. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions, constituting several emerging companies contributing to industrial microbiology, are expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Growth Drivers

Growing research and development activity in different industry

Technological advancements for commercial quality assurance

Growing demand for safety in food and pharmaceutical industry triggers the market growth

Market Challenges

Dearth of skilled professional in industrial microbiology laboratories

High cost of industrial microbiology process

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for innovative analytic techniques

Technological advancement in real-time environment monitoring

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, Hy Laboratories Ltd, Merck KGaA, Novamed, QIAGEN N.V., Sartorius AG, Solenis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is industrial microbiology?

How did the industrial microbiology market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial microbiology market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of products to be used in industrial microbiology?

How is industrial microbiology being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global industrial microbiology market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global industrial microbiology market in 2019?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What will be the growth rate of the industrial microbiology market during the forecast period?

How will each of the segments of the global industrial microbiology market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which product segment and application segment are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global industrial microbiology market?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of industrial microbiology strategies in different field of applications including pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, water industry, biotechnology Industry and other industry?

What is the market size of the industrial microbiology market in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of industrial microbiology market?

What are the regulatory and biosafety framework for the industrial microbiology market in different regions?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global industrial microbiology market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition

1.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.1.1 Inclusions

1.1.2 Exclusions

2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Target Audience

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Industrial Microbiology: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Overview

4.1 Market Introduction

4.2 Utilization of Industrial Microbiology

4.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.3 Cosmetic Industry

4.2.4 Water Industry

4.2.5 Biotechnology Industry

4.2.6 Other Industries

4.3 Industrial Microbiology: Market Footprint and Future Potential

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Microbiology Market

5 Global Industrial Microbiology Market, Industry Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Framework

5.1.1 Regulation and Biosafety in the U.S.

5.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.1.2 Food and Beverages Industry

5.1.1.3 Biotechnology Industry

5.1.1.4 Cosmetic Industry

5.1.1.5 Water Industry

5.1.2 Regulation and Biosafety in Europe

5.1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry

5.1.2.3 Biotechnology Industry

5.1.2.4 Cosmetic Industry

5.1.2.5 Water Industry

5.1.3 Regulations and Biosafety in Asia-Pacific

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.2.1 by Country

5.2.2 by Year

5.3 Cost and Pricing Trends in Industrial Microbiology

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Growing Research and Development Activity in Different Fields of Industrial Microbiology

6.3.2 Technological Advancements for Commercial Quality Assurance

6.3.3 Growing Demand for Safety in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry Triggers the Market Growth

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professional in Industrial Microbiology Laboratories

6.4.2 High Cost of Industrial Microbiology Process

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Analytic Techniques

6.5.2 Technological Advancement in Real-Time Environment Monitoring

7 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Competitive Insights

7.1 Key Strategies and Developments

7.1.1 Synergistic Activities

7.1.2 Regulatory Accreditations, Recognitions, Investments, and Expansions

7.1.3 Product and Service Launch

7.1.4 Acquisitions and Mergers

7.1.5 Approvals

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Growth Share Analysis

8 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Consumables

8.2.1 Media

8.2.2 Rapid Detection Assays

8.2.3 Reagents and Supplements

8.2.4 Accessories

8.3 Equipment and Systems

8.3.1 Filtration Systems

8.3.2 Microbial Detection Systems

8.3.3 Incubators and Culture Systems

8.3.4 Air Monitoring Systems

8.3.5 Sterilization Systems

8.3.6 Others

9 Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.3 Food and Beverage Industry

9.4 Cosmetic Industry

9.5 Water Industry

9.6 Biotechnology Industry

9.7 Other Industries

10 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by End User), $Million, 2019-2030

10.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

10.2 Commercial Quality Assurance

10.3 Food and Beverage Companies

10.4 Research Institutions

10.5 Regulatory and Environmental Agencies

10.6 Other Industrial End Users

11 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), 2019-2030

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030

11.2.2 U.S.

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Key Dynamics

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 U.K.

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

11.3.8 Europe Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Key Dynamics

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 China

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 India

11.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

11.4.7 APAC Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Key Dynamics

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Mexico

11.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America

11.5.5 Latin America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030

11.6 Rest-of-the-World

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 3M Company

12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 bioMerieux SA

12.6 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.8 Danaher Corporation

12.9 Eppendorf AG

12.10 Sartorius AG

12.11 HiMedia Laboratories

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Hy Laboratories

12.14 Solenis

12.15 Novamed Ltd.

12.16 Sysmex Corporation

12.17 QIAGEN N.V

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic6pvk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

