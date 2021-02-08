Worldwide Industry for 3D Printing to 2026 - Featuring 3D Systems, Arcam & Stratasys Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market by Printer Type, Materials, Software, Applications, Services and Solutions by Industry Vertical and Region 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. The report also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2021 to 2026.

This report also evaluates companies involved in the 3D printing solutions value chain. For example, HP's MJF technology is a powder-based 3D printing technology that does not rely upon lasers. MFJ uses fine-grained materials, allowing for layers as thin as 80 microns. Thin printed layers have higher density and lower porosity, leading to smooth surfaces right out of the printer. Applications of MFJ 3D printing include prototypes for form, fit and function testing.

Select Report Findings:

Production-as-a-Service business model is fast-growing solution area

Design and engineering for 3D printing will expand beyond traditional 2D CAD technologies

Growth of new materials is spawning a 3D printing market for previously unaddressed products

Desktop 3D printer usage will be the foundation for an emerging prosumer SMB and SOHO marketplace

Substantial 3D printing market growth anticipated outside traditional manufacturing such as the medical device market

While North America , Asia Pac , and Europe are largest 3D printing markets, MEA region is fastest-growing globally

Applications and services facilitated by 3D Printing include prototyping, printing spare parts, and producing finished goods across many industry verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, automotive, aerospace, and many more.



Key verticals that for the 3D printing market include:

Aeronautics/Space

Architecture/Construction

Chemical

Drones/Robotics

Education

Energy

Food

Healthcare

Maritime Industry

Mechanics

Retail Electronics

Report Benefits:

3D Printing Forecasts for 2021 to 2026

Analysis of leading 3D printing companies

Identify challenges and opportunities for 3D Printing

Identify investment trends and leading market players

Identify trends in raw materials for flexible manufacturing

Recognize the market direction and future of the 3D Printing

Understand the 3D Printing Ecosystem including roles of players

Understand the relationship of 3D printing relative to AI and IIoT

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction to 3D Printing

2.1 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

2.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing

2.3 3D Printing Process

2.4 3D Printing Business Benefits

2.4.1 Creation of Complex Design

2.4.2 High Level of Customization

2.4.3 Lower Fixed Costs and Adaptive Operational Expenses

2.4.4 Prototyping Cycle Time Reduction

2.4.5 Industry Waste Reduction

2.4.6 Many Enterprise Usage Benefits

2.5 3D Printing Business Drivers

2.5.1 Flexible Manufacturing

2.5.2 Collaborative Design and Development

2.5.3 Sustainability in Manufacturing Processes

2.6 3D Printing SWOT Analysis

2.6.1 Strengths and Opportunities

2.6.1.1 Rise of Outsourced Service

2.6.1.2 Rise of Cloud-Powered Virtual Inventory based Supply Chain

2.6.1.3 Beginning the Era of Distributed, Holistic, and True Industrial Manufacturing

2.6.1.4 3D Printing Industry Use

2.6.1.5 Governments and R&D Activities

2.6.1.6 New Opportunities with Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence

2.6.2 Weaknesses and Threats

2.6.2.1 High-Cost Involvement with Large Scale Production

2.6.2.2 Vulnerability of Printing Materials

2.6.2.3 Challenges of Printing High Precision Product

2.7 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis

2.7.1 Regional Investment Trends

2.7.2 Corporate Investment Trends

2.7.3 Government Investment Trends

2.7.4 Emerging Investment Opportunities

2.7.4.1 Medical 3D Printing

2.7.4.2 Metal 3D Printing

2.7.4.3 3D Bioprinting

2.7.4.4 3D Printing Materials

2.7.4.5 3D Software

2.7.5 3D Printing Risk Exposure Analysis

2.7.6 Merger and Acquisition Analysis

2.7.7 Industry Funding Analysis

2.8 3D Printing Patent Analysis

3 3D Printing Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Technology

3.1.1 Powder Bed Fusion

3.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

3.1.3 Stereo Lithography

3.1.4 Jetting Technology

3.1.5 Digital Light Processing

3.1.6 Continuous Liquid Interface Production

3.1.7 Fusion Jet

3.1.8 Selective Deposition Lamination

3.1.9 Laminated Object Manufacturing

3.1.10 Fused Filament Fabrication

3.1.11 Inkjet Printing

3.1.12 Laser Metal Deposition

3.2 3D Printing in Industrial vs. Desktop Printing Markets

3.3 3D Printer Pricing and Order Value Analysis

3.4 3D Printing Raw Material

3.4.1 Polymers

3.4.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

3.4.1.2 Polylactic Acid

3.4.1.3 High-Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.4 Low-Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.5 Nylon

3.4.2 Metals and Alloys

3.4.3 Ceramics

3.4.4 Other Materials

3.5 3D Printing Software and Services

3.6 3D Printing Online Services

3.7 3D Printing in Industry vs. SMB

3.8 3D Printing Applications

4 3D Printing Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.1 3D Printing Value Chain Components

4.2 Notable 3D Printing Ecosystem Considerations

4.2.1 Object Distribution

4.2.2 Printer Control Systems

4.2.3 Printer Access Networks

4.2.4 Immersive Technologies: VR and Holographics

4.2.5 Internet of Things and Digital Twin Technology

4.2.6 Artificial Intelligence

4.3 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

4.3.1 3D Printer Manufacturers

4.3.2 3D Printing Service Providers

4.3.3 3D Printing Marketplace Providers

4.3.4 3D Printing Application Providers

4.3.5 3D Scanner Manufacturers

4.3.6 3D Printing CAD Software Providers

4.3.7 3D Printing Raw Material providers

4.3.8 3D Printing Network Providers

4.3.9 3D Printing Communities

4.4 3D Printing Vendor Market Share

5 3D Printing Applications, Use Cases, and Market

5.1 3D Printing Applications

5.2 3D Printing Processes

5.3 3D Printing in Industry

5.4 3D Printing Use Cases by Industry Vertical

5.4.1 Power, Energy, and Engineering Sector

5.4.2 Automotive Sector

5.4.3 Consumer, Retail, and Fashion Sector

5.5 3D Printing Future Market Drivers

5.5.1 Industry 4.0 Adoption across Verticals beyond Manufacturing

5.5.2 Broader Range of Materials and Lower Cost 3D Printers

5.5.3 3D Evolves from Community of Interest to Mainstream

5.5.4 3D Printing and the Prosumer Marketplace

6 3D Printing Company Analysis

6.1 3D Systems Inc.

6.2 Arcam AB

6.3 Stratasys Ltd.

6.4 Autodesk Inc.

6.5 Hoganas AB

6.6 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.7 MCOR Technologies Ltd

6.8 Voxeljet AG

6.9 EnvisionTEC Inc.

6.10 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

6.11 ExOne Company

6.12 Ultimaker BV

6.13 Concept Laser GmbH

6.14 Canon Inc.

6.15 Dassault Systemes

6.16 GE Additive

6.17 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

6.18 Optomec Inc.

6.19 SLM Solutions Group AG

6.20 Solidscape Inc.

7 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.1 Global 3D Printing Market 2021 - 2026

7.2 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

7.2.1 3D Printers by Type 2021 - 2026

7.2.2 3D Printers Industrial vs. Desktop 2021 - 2026

7.3 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

7.3.1 3D Printing Services 2021 - 2026

7.4 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

7.4.1 3D Printing Plastic Material 2021 - 2026

7.4.2 3D Printing Metal Material 2021 - 2026

7.4.3 3D Printing Ceramic Material 2021 - 2026

7.5 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

7.6 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

7.7 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026

8 North America 3D Printing Forecast 2021 - 2026

8.1 North America 3D Printing 2021 - 2026

8.2 North America 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

8.3 North America 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

8.4 North America 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

8.5 North America 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

8.6 North America 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

8.7 North America 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026



9 South America 3D Printing Forecast 2021 - 2026

9.1 South America 3D Printing 2021 - 2026

9.2 South America 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

9.3 South America 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

9.4 South America 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

9.5 South America 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

9.6 South America 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

9.7 South America 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026



10 Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2021 - 2026

10.1 Europe 3D Printing 2021 - 2026

10.2 Europe 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

10.3 Europe 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

10.4 Europe 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

10.5 Europe 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

10.6 Europe 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

10.7 Europe 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026



11 APAC 3D Printing Forecast 2021 - 2026

11.1 APAC 3D Printing 2021 - 2026

11.2 APAC 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

11.3 APAC 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

11.4 APAC 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

11.5 APAC 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

11.6 APAC 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

11.7 APAC 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026



12 MEA 3D Printing Forecast 2021 - 2026

12.1 MEA 3D Printing 2021 - 2026

12.2 MEA 3D Printers 2021 - 2026

12.3 MEA 3D Printing Software 2021 - 2026

12.4 MEA 3D Printing Material 2021 - 2026

12.5 MEA 3D Printing Applications 2021 - 2026

12.6 MEA 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2021 - 2026

12.7 MEA 3D Printing Market by Region 2021 - 2026

13 Conclusions and Recommendations



