Worldwide Industry for Animal Feed: 2021 Market Study - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Feed Ingredient Market Powered by Antibiotic Alternatives and Vertical Integration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Animal feed ingredients are micro-ingredients that improve the feed conversion ratio and overall animal performance. This study primarily focuses on assessing the growth opportunities for the animal feed ingredients, such as amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.

The rising demand for high-quality meat products across the world, particularly in developing economies, presents a significant opportunity for feed ingredient manufacturers. Rising population, growing economies, and increasing per capita income are some of the factors that boost the demand for feed additives. Changing regulatory policies in some of the key geographies, against the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for antibiotic alternatives during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 scenario has been considered in this analysis. The pandemic has resulted in a drop in the market growth of animal feed ingredients in 2020 because of the disruption of national and international supply chains, lower global meat demand caused by disrupted HORECA services, and lower consumer spending in most parts of the world. Though market growth is expected to recover in 2021 because of the vaccine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the animal feed ingredient market is expected to be most intense in developing economies because of low purchasing power.

Amino acid dominates the feed ingredient market due to the important role of limiting amino acids in protein synthesis and growing environmental concerns regarding the use of crude protein in animal feed. Feed enzyme is another category that is gaining momentum worldwide. Feed enzymes are primarily used to improve the digestibility of animal feed. Growing awareness among livestock farmers of the advantages of incorporating enzymes is a key growth driver. With the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters, the demand for alternatives, such as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and organic trace minerals, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in this space.

The poultry and swine sectors are expected to witness the highest usage of feed ingredients, whereas growth in the ruminants sector is expected to demonstrate an upward trend due to changing farming practices. Aquaculture is expected to offer opportunities for disruption and innovation. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand for various feed ingredients during the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to drive significant growth due to growing economies and an increase in the demand for meat products. North America is a key market for feed ingredients, with poultry being one of the primary end-use sectors. Europe, however, is expected to witness slow growth, as the market for feed additives is highly mature in the region. The competitive space is highly fragmented with a number of global and regional participants, while Chinese manufacturers offer stiff competition.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Animal Feed Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Animal Feed Ingredient Market - Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation Description

Key Competitors for Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Key Growth Metrics for Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Value Chain, Animal Nutrition Industry

Value Chain Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Demand and Supply

Impact of COVID-19 on Livestock and Aquaculture Farmers

Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Processing Facilities and Environment

COVID-19-induced Market Trends, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Growth Drivers for Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Growth Restraints for Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Forecast Assumptions, Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Unit Shipment Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Forecast Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Forecast Analysis by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Forecast Analysis by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Competitive Environment, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Competitive Landscape, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2018-2020

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Amino Acid Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Amino Acid

Revenue Forecast, Amino Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast, Amino Acid

Forecast Analysis, Amino Acid

Revenue Forecast by Region, Amino Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Amino Acid

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Amino Acid

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid

Competitive Benchmarking, Amino Acid

Product Launches - Amino Acid, 2018-2019

Expansions - Amino Acid, 2018-2020

Patent/Technological Updates - Amino Acid, 2019 and 2020

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enzymes

Key Growth Metrics for Enzymes

Revenue Forecast, Enzymes

Unit Shipment Forecast, Enzymes

Forecast Analysis, Enzymes

Revenue Forecast by Region, Enzymes

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Enzymes

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Enzymes

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Enzymes

Competitive Benchmarking, Enzymes

Product Launches - Enzymes, 2018-2020

Other Market Activities - Enzymes, 2019-2020

Patent/Technological Updates - Enzymes, 2018

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamins

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins

Revenue Forecast, Vitamins

Unit Shipment Forecast, Vitamins

Forecast Analysis, Vitamins

Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamins

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Vitamins

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Vitamins

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Vitamins

Competitive Benchmarking, Vitamins

Market Activities - Vitamins, 2018-2019

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Acid

Key Growth Metrics for Organic Acid

Revenue Forecast, Organic Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Acid

Forecast Analysis, Organic Acid

Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Acid

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Acid

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid

Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Acid

Market Activities - Organic Acid, 2018-2020

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals

Key Growth Metrics for Organic Trace Minerals

Revenue Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals

Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals

Forecast Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals

Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Trace Minerals

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals

Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Trace Minerals

Market Activities - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020

Patent/Technological Updates - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Probiotics

Key Growth Metrics for Probiotics

Revenue Forecast, Probiotics

Unit Shipment Forecast, Probiotics

Forecast Analysis, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast by Region, Probiotics

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Probiotics

Competitive Benchmarking, Probiotics

Market Activities - Probiotics, 2019-2020

Patent/Technological Updates - Probiotics, 2018-2020

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Others Segment

Revenue Forecast, Others Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast, Others Segment

Forecast Analysis, Others Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Others Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Others Segment

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Others Segment

Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment

Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Others Segment

Competitive Benchmarking, Others Segment

Market Trends, Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Patent/Technological Updates - Others Segment, 2018-2019

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Animal Feed Ingredient Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Alternatives to Antibiotics is on the Rise, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategy to Minimize Import Dependency is Expected to Catapult the Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2020

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbple9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

