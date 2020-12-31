Worldwide Industry for Automated Liquid Handling to 2027 - Development of Miniaturized ALH Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Liquid Handling Market By Type, Modality, Procedure, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated liquid handling market was valued at $763 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,480 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8. 5% from 2020 to 2027.



Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are equipment that are precisely programmed to handle liquids and deliver accurate and reproducible results without any complexity in clinical and research settings. Efficient and accurate liquid handling techniques are essential components of a wide range of research applications. Paying attention to quality of liquid handling is imperative for results to remain consistent and reliable. Profits and productivity are based on number of processed samples in the diagnostics industry; hence high throughput is highly expected in these processes. Automated liquid handling offers high throughput processing at the expense of reducing labor costs, streamlining work-flow, decreasing manual errors, and improving overall experimental outcome. ALH are widely used in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes to enhance workflow.



It is estimated that the market would show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to The rise in adoption of ALH, The rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. In addition, advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting such as improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and The rise in awareness of benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, higher costs of ALH instruments are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities for market players.



The automated liquid handling market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into standalone, individual benchtop workstation, multi-instrument system, and others. By modality, it is bifurcated into fixed tips and disposable tips. By procedure, it is segmented into PCR-set-up, serial dilution, high-throughput screening, cell culture, whole genome amplification, plate reformatting, array printing, and other procedures. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic & government research institutes. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

