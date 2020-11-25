Worldwide Industry for Automotive Airbags to 2027 - by Product Type, Component, Distribution Channel, Vehicle, Fabric, Yarn Type and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Airbag - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Automotive Airbag market accounted for $60.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $104.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing commercial vehicle sales and growing passenger vehicle sales are propelling market growth. However, the rise in the cost of the vehicles due to the high installation cost of the airbag and its replacement cost and high barriers to exit are hampering the market growth.



The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices. The automotive airbag consists of flexible fabric wrapping or cushion that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main reason for the automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strike the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, wheel, or window.



Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the incorporation of airbags in common passenger vehicles as a standard fitment. The increasing disposable income and availability of easier financing alternatives are supporting the passenger vehicle adoption. The vehicle manufacturers are taking multiple initiatives to enhance vehicle safety performance. The manufacturers are offering dual airbags as a standard feature in their new vehicle models.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is encouraged by the development of a new airbag module in the region along with government-funded safety projects. Besides, the airbag raw material manufacturers are investing in the region to establish manufacturing plants owing to growing airbags demand and rising vehicle sales.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Market include Autoliv, Continental, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Electronic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Automotive, Key Safety System, Toyota Gosea, Daicel Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation., and Porcher Industries SA.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Driver Front Airbag

5.3 Passenger Front Airbag

5.4 Knee Airbag

5.5 Side Airbag

5.6 Side Curtain Airbags

5.7 Rear Curtain Airbag

5.8 Seat Cushion

5.9 Centre Airbag

5.10 Pedestrian Airbag



6 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crash Sensors

6.3 Electromechanical Sensors

6.4 Electronic Sensors

6.5 Bag Pack

6.6 Initiator

6.7 Filters

6.8 Airbag Module

6.8.1 Inflator or Gas Generator



7 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Vehicle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.4.1 Buses

8.4.2 Trucks



9 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Fabric

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Coated

9.3 Neoprene Coated

9.4 Silicone Coating



10 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Yarn Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nylon Type

10.3 Polyester Type



11 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Autoliv

13.2 Continental

13.3 Denso Corporation

13.4 Hyundai Mobis

13.5 Joyson Electronic

13.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.7 Takata

13.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13.9 Mitsubishi Electric

13.10 Delphi Automotive

13.11 Key Safety System

13.12 Toyota Gosea

13.13 Daicel Corporation

13.14 TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

13.15 Porcher Industries SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x10ab

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

