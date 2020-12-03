Worldwide Industry for Bio CMOs to 2024 - Featuring Lonza, Samsung Electronics and Wuxi Biologics Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio CMO Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio CMO market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024), the market is anticipated to further propel with a poised growth rate. The growth of global bio CMO market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising pharmaceutical industry, growth in biosimilar industry, rise in drug approvals etc. However, the growth of global bio CMO market is being obstructed by numerous challenges such as, lack of technology, security and knowledge, inappropriate methods followed by CMOs etc



This report provides an analysis of the global bio CMO market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration rate, and manufacturing process. Brief segment analysis is provided with their actual and forecasted value. In addition, an analysis of the global biologics market by value, by top selling products, etc. is also mentioned in the report.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bio CMO has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

It is being seen that many CMOs are now interested to differentiate their services. For this purpose, many CMOs are actively endorsing their integrated development and manufacturing services. Hence, they are preferring to be known as CDMOs. In the wake of COVID-19, CDMOs are actively engaged in the process of developing therapeutics and vaccines for the ongoing pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

2.1.1 Segments of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)

2.2 Biotechnology/Biologics Overview

2.3 Biosimilar Overview

2.4 Biologics/ Biosimilar Manufacturing

2.5 Bio CMO Overview

2.5.1 Comparison: In-House Vs CMO Production

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Biologics Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Biologics Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Biologics Market by Top Selling Drugs

3.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Segments

3.3 Global Bio CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Bio CMO Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Bio CMO Market by Penetration Rate

3.3.3 Global Bio CMO Market by Manufacturing Processes

3.4 Global Bio CMO Market Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Bio CMO Downstream Process Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Bio CMO Upstream Process Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Bio CMO Fill and Finish Process Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on Global Bio CMO Market

4.1.1 CMO Market and Covid-19

4.1.2 Participation of CDMOs in Covid-19 Vaccine Development Projects

4.1.3 CDMOs Planning for Fill and Finish Manufacture of Covid-19 Vaccine

4.1.4 Challenges

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.1.2 Surging Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Growth in Biosimilar Industry

5.1.4 Preference of Biologics Over Small Molecules

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Technology, Security and Knowledge

5.2.2 Inappropriate Methods Followed by CMOs

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Surging Pharmaceuticals Outsourcing Rate

5.3.2 Capacity Utilization Rate of CMO Industry

5.3.3 Augmenting Need for Dual Sourcing

5.3.4 Growth in Mammalian Cell Structure

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Bio CMO Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Share by Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Lonza

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Wuxi Biologics

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqi3zk

