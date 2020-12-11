Worldwide Industry for Bioprocessing Systems to 2020 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker and Applikon Biotechnology Among Others
Dec 11, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocessing System Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Bioprocessing System from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bioprocessing System as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Automation and Data Management
- Bioreactor Systems
- Heat Transfer
- Integrity Testing
- Fermentor System
- Mixers
- Storage and Transport
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Bioprocessing System Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Bioprocessing System by Region
8.2 Import of Bioprocessing System by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
9.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
10.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
11.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
12.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Bioprocessing System Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
13.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Bioprocessing System Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size
14.2 Bioprocessing System Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Bioprocessing System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Bioprocessing System Market Size Forecast
15.2 Bioprocessing System Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific
16.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Parker
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Parker
16.2.4 Parker bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Applikon Biotechnology
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Applikon Biotechnology
16.3.4 Applikon Biotechnology bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Presens GmbH
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Presens GmbH
16.4.4 Presens Gmbh bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Dasgip Technology GmbH
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Dasgip Technology GmbH
16.5.4 Dasgip Technology Gmbh bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Sartorius AG
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Sartorius AG
16.6.4 Sartorius Ag bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Scientific Industries Inc
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Bioprocessing System Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Scientific Industries Inc
16.7.4 Scientific Industries Inc bioprocessing System sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nhf4w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets