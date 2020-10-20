Worldwide Industry for Cables and Connectors to 2027 - Growing Number of Data Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cables and Connector Market by Product Type, Installation Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global Cables and Connector Market size was valued at $86.14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $160.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Cables & connectors are connectivity devices used for transmission of signal, data, and power supply for electronic peripherals in a wide range of industries. In addition, cable & connectors are used in diverse industries such as oil & gas, defense & aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, and IT & telecommunication for having a reliable end to end connection. The major purpose of cables & connectors is to transmit electric signals and electromagnetic waves from one endpoint to another. Furthermore, cables & connectors along with cable assemblies play a vital role in the integration mechanism of different systems and subsystems. It is used to withstand harsh physical and chemical environment to operate in different atmospheric conditions.



Rise in government initiatives to improve connectivity within the country and A surge in demand for higher bandwidth network by different industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in investment in defense & submarine cables by various organizations fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, complex fault detection and removal process of errors hampers the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the number of data centers across the globe and A surge in government initiatives to increase connectivity in rural areas of developing economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.



The cable & connectors market is segmented into products, installation type, industry vertical, and region. By product type, it is bifurcated into internal cables & connectors and external cables & connectors. By installation type, it is classified into HDMI, USB, VGA, DVI, CAT5/CAT6, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into automotive, commercial, oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the cable & connectors market analysis include 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation), Axon Cable S.A.S., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nexans, Prysmian S.P.A., Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc. and TE Connectivity Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cables & connectors market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cables & connectors market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Findings of the Study:



By product type, the internal cables & connectors segment is expected to attain substantial growth during the forecasted period.

By industry vertical, commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By region, the Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest cables and connector market share in 2019.

