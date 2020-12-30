Worldwide Industry for Calibration Services to 2025 - Players Include ABB, Ametek and Beamex

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2020 edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.

29 companies are profiled in this report.

All the important facts are included. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Definition

2. Market Overview

2.1 Manufacturer Practices

2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

2.3 Accreditation

2.3.1 Accreditation Recognition

2.3.2 Two Tiered Accreditation Standard

2.4 Segments and Capability

2.4.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

2.4.2 Segmentation by Company Size

2.4.3 On-site Service as a Segment

2.5 Industry Structure and Participants

2.5.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

2.5.2 Current Industry Participants

2.5.3 Industry Structure

2.6 Geographic Influences

2.6.1 Geographic Preference

2.6.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

2.6.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Impact of Climate Change

3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

3.2.1 Recalibrate Versus Replace

3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

3.3.1 The Position of Trust

3.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

3.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

3.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

3.4 Services Packaging

3.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

3.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

3.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

3.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

3.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

3.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

3.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

3.5 Technology Development

3.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments

3.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

3.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

3.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

4. Pricing and Business Development

4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

4.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

4.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

4.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

4.1.4 Pricing and Geography

4.1.5 Surcharges

4.1.6 Limited Calibration

4.1.7 Volume Discounts

4.1.8 Mobile Pricing

4.1.9 Service Plans

4.1.10 Asset Management

4.1.11 Customer Commitment

4.1.12 Personnel Rental

4.2 Promotion

4.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

4.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

4.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

4.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

4.3 Customer Service

4.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

4.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

4.3.3 The Role of Leadership

4.4 Merger and Acquisition

4.4.1 Economies of Scale

4.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

4.5 Competition

5. Industry Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Aerospace/Defense

5.2 Agriculture and Food Production

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

5.5 Communication

5.6 General Manufacturing

5.7 High Technology

5.8 Material Production

5.9 Other

6. Recent Market Activity

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc

Transcat, Inc. Acquires Calibration Software Company

Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria

Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor

Package with Profile Projector

Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc

Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration

State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.

Keysight opens new calibration facility

Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global

Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones

Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions

Cross Company Acquires J. A. King

Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:

Accreditation

Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.

Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument

Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

7. Key Players

ABB

Ametek

Beamex

Bruel & Kjaer

Consumers Energy

e2b calibration

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke

GE Kaye

Innocal ( Cole Parmer )

) Instron

J. A. King

Keysight Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Tektronix

Teseq

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat

Trescal

8. The Global Market for Calibration Services

8.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Type

8.2.2 Chart - Share by Year

8.2.3 Chart - Segment Growth Rates

8.2.4 Chart - Segment Shift

8.2.5 Chart - Segment Share Start Year

8.2.6 Chart - Segment Share Start Year

8.3 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry

8.3.1 Table - Calibration Market by Industry

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market Industry Share by Year

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market Industry Segment Growth Rates

8.3.4 Chart - Global Industry Segment Shift

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market Industry Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Industry Market Share End Year

9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

9.1 Electrical Calibration

9.1.1 Table Electrical Calibration - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Electrical Calibration Growth

9.2 Dimensional Calibration

9.2.1 Table Dimensional Calibration - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Dimensional Calibration Growth

9.3 Mechanical Calibration

9.3.1 Table Mechanical Calibration- by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Mechanical Calibration Growth

9.4 Thermal Calibration

9.4.1 Table Thermal Calibration - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Thermal Calibration Growth

9.5 Other Calibration

9.5.1 Table Other Calibration - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Other Calibration Growth

10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence Growth

10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical Growth

10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

10.3.1 Table Calibration Market Electronic & Communications - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Calibration Market Electronic & Communications Growth

10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

10.4.1 Table Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Growth

10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry

10.5.1 Table Calibration Market Other Industry - by Country

10.5.2 Chart - Calibration Market Other Industry Growth

11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya6pwp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

