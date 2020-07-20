Worldwide Industry for Connected Cars to 2025 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Car Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global connected car market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global connected car market to grow with a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on connected car market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on connected car market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global connected car market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global connected car market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand for smart phones, constant connectivity and increase in dependency on technology

Growing demand for connected car concept, high speed internet and navigation tools

2) Restraints

Growing concern for data safety and security such as unauthorized access for mobiles

3) Opportunities

Technological innovations driver assistances systems and favorable government regulations

Segments Covered

The global connected car market is segmented on the basis of connectivity solutions, services, and end market.



The Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

The Global Connected Car Market by Services

Navigation

Multimedia Streaming

On-road Assistance

Remote Operation

Connected Parking

Autopilot

Vehicle Management

Asset Tracking

The Global Connected Car Market by End Market

OEM

Aftermarket

Company Profiles



Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Delphi Automotive

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the connected car market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the connected car market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global connected car market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Connected Car Market Highlights

2.2. Connected Car Market Projection

2.3. Connected Car Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Connected Car Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Connectivity Solutions

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Market

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Connected Car Market



4. Connected Car Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

5.1. Integrated

5.2. Embedded

5.3. Tethered



6. Global Connected Car Market by Services

6.1. Navigation

6.2. Multimedia Streaming

6.3. On-road Assistance

6.4. Remote Operation

6.5. Connected Parking

6.6. Autopilot

6.7. Vehicle Management

6.8. Asset Tracking



7. Global Connected Car Market by End Market

7.1. OEM

7.2. Aftermarket



8. Global Connected Car Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

8.1.2. North America Connected Car Market by Services

8.1.3. North America Connected Car Market by End Market

8.1.4. North America Connected Car Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

8.2.2. Europe Connected Car Market by Services

8.2.3. Europe Connected Car Market by End Market

8.2.4. Europe Connected Car Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Services

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by End Market

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

8.4.2. RoW Connected Car Market by Services

8.4.3. RoW Connected Car Market by End Market

8.4.4. RoW Connected Car Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Connected Car Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Continental AG

9.2.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.3. Harman International Industries, Inc.

9.2.4. Airbiquity Inc.

9.2.5. Visteon Corporation

9.2.6. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

9.2.7. Apple Inc.

9.2.8. AT&T Inc.

9.2.9. Delphi Automotive

9.2.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



