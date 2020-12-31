Worldwide Industry for Digital Twin Technology to 2024 - Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Platforms is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Twin Technology Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital twin technology market by value, by end-user, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the digital twin technology market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the digital twin technology market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global digital twin technology market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global digital twin technology market is considerably fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The providers of digital twin technology offer different services to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the digital twin technology market are Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., Ansys, Inc., and AVEVA Group plc are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

A digital twin refers to the digital replica or a representation of a process, physical object or service. Digital twin technology is mainly used to predict how a product or process will perform by creating simulations.

With the rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), digital twin technology has become cost-effective to implement. A digital twin is an integration of Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), internet of things (IoT), SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), or VR and AR.

Digital twin technology have a long history with continuously developing new technologies. The digital twin technology market can be segmented on the basis of deployment model, type, technology, and end-user. The global digital twin technology market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The digital twin technology market is expected to increase due to increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) technology, rapid urbanization, emergence of high-speed network technology, rising adoption of cloud-based platform, evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as security concerns, lack of awareness, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Digital Twin Technology: An Overview

2.1.1 Digital Twin: Product, Process and Thread

2.1.2 Benefits of Digital Twin Technology

2.1.3 Digital Twin Potential Uses by Industry

2.2 Digital Twin Technology Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Digital Twin Technology Segmentation

2.2.2 Digital Twin Technology Segmentation by Technology

2.2.3 Digital Twin Technology by End-User

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Digital Twin Technology Market by End-User

3.1.3 Global Digital Twin Technology Market by Region

3.2 Global Digital Twin Technology Market: End-User Analysis

3.2.1 Global Manufacturing Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Energy & Utilities Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Healthcare Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Digital Twin Technology Market by Region

4.1.3 The US Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Digital Twin Technology Market by End-User

4.1.5 The US Manufacturing Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Automotive & Transportation Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Energy & Utilities Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.8 The US Healthcare Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Others Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.1.10 Canada Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.2 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market by Region

4.2.3 UK Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.2.4 Germany Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.2.5 Rest of Europe Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Technology Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Technology Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Twin Technology

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Emergence of High-Speed Network Technology

6.1.4 Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Platform

6.1.5 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Security Concerns

6.2.2 Lack of Awareness

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise of Digital Twin in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0

6.3.2 Increasing Demand for Digital Twin in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

6.3.3 Growing Adoption of Digital Twins for Evolving Port

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Players by End-Use

7.3 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Players by Key Products/Description

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Dassault Systemes SE

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 PTC Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Ansys, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 AVEVA Group plc

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9aho5

