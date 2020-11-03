Worldwide Industry for Emission Monitoring Systems to 2025 - Featuring ABB, Ametek & Chemtrols Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMS market was valued at USD 2,724 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,460 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the EMS market is driven by the high dependency of countries worldwide on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity, stringent emission norms and standards enforced by North American and European governments, and increased need for environmental protection. Moreover, the growing number of coal-fired power generation plants in APAC is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the EMS market.

The CEMS segment is projected to account for the largest share of the EMS market during the forecast period.

CEMS are used for collecting data regarding emission levels of gases from various industries, such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, and waste incineration. Moreover, an increase in the number of stringent rules and regulations regarding pollution monitoring across industries is expected to create demand for CEMS.

The chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries, and fertilizers industry in EMS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemical plants emit gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated greenhouse gases (GHGs). Emission monitoring systems are designed to monitor corrosive gases in extreme applications. In chemical plants, emission monitoring systems are used to perform an elemental analysis of fuels to determine the grade and quality of the fuel extracted. Companies are installing emission monitoring systems to monitor gas concentrations at elevated pressures and temperatures.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to hold the largest size of the EMS market during the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the EMS market growth in APAC. It can also be attributed to the growing power generation and chemicals -use industries, which are the key users of emission monitoring systems, in the region. Moreover, the increasing capacities of coal-fired power plants is another reason for the growing demand for emission monitoring systems. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted owing to only limited permissible transportation. Under lockdown, Asian countries have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 EMS Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 EMS Market, by System Type

4.3 EMS Market, by Offering

4.4 EMS Market, by Industry and Region

4.5 EMS Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Dependency of Countries Worldwide on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Generate Electricity

5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms and Standards Enforced by North American and European Governments

5.2.1.3 Increased Need for Environmental Protection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Focus on Clean Energy

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems

5.2.2.3 Declining Demand for Emission Monitoring Systems due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Coal-Fired Power Generation Plants in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges to Stay in Adherence to Regulatory Norms

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Market Regulations

5.5.1 Sulphur Control Regulations, by Geography

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Case Study

5.8.1 Textiles Industry in Gujarat, India, Installed EMS to Continuously Monitor Emissions

5.8.2 General Electric Provided Emission Monitoring Systems to Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cambodia

5.9 Technology Trends

5.9.1 Big Data Analytics

5.9.2 Edge and Diagnostics Analytics

6 Sources of Emissions

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oxygen

6.3 Carbon Monoxide

6.4 Carbon Dioxide

6.5 Ammonia

6.6 Hydrogen Sulfide

6.7 Nitrogen Oxide

6.8 Hydrocarbons

7 Emission Monitoring System Market, by System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

7.2.1 CEMS to Hold Larger Size of Global EMS Market in 2020

7.3 Predictive Emission Monitoring System (Pems)

7.3.1 Power Generation Industry is Major End-user of Predictive Emission Monitoring System



8 Emission Monitoring System Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 CEMS is Key Contributor to Increased Demand for Hardware

8.2.1.1 Gas Analyzers

8.2.1.2 Gas Sampling Systems

8.2.1.3 Flow and Opacity Monitors

8.2.1.4 Sample Probes

8.2.1.5 Sample Lines

8.2.1.6 Data Controllers

8.2.1.7 Filters

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Availability of Customized Software According to Requirements Would Drive Market Growth

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Market for PEMS Services to Grow at Higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

8.4.1.1 Installation

8.4.1.2 Training

8.4.1.3 Maintenance



9 Emission Monitoring System Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Industries Using Emission Monitoring Systems

9.3 Power Generation

9.3.1 Power Generation Industry Holds Largest Share of Global EMS Market

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.4.1 Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Create Demand for EMS

9.5 Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers

9.5.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Emissions of Greenhouse Gases Driving Adoption of EMS

9.6 Building Materials

9.6.1 CEMS to Hold Largest Size of Building Materials Industry During Forecast Period

9.7 Pulp & Paper

9.7.1 PEMS Market for Pulp & Paper Industry to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

9.8 Pharmaceuticals

9.8.1 Technological Advancements in Pharmaceuticals Driving Demand for EMS

9.9 Metals

9.9.1 EMS Helps Metal Companies to Monitor Emission Levels in Real Time

9.1 Mining

9.10.1 CEMS to Hold Larger Market Size for Mining Industry from 2020 to 2025

9.11 Marine & Shipping

9.11.1 Emission Monitoring System Ensures Smooth Operations of Companies in Marine and Shipping Industry

9.12 Waste Incineration

9.12.1 PEMS to Exhibit Highest CAGR for Waste Incineration Industry During Forecast Period



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in EMS Market

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Participant

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Contracts

11.4.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ABB

12.1.2 Ametek

12.1.3 Emerson

12.1.4 General Electric

12.1.5 Siemens

12.1.6 Parker Hannifin

12.1.7 Rockwell Automation

12.1.8 Sick

12.1.9 Teledyne Technologies

12.1.10 Thermo Fisher

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 Cmc Solutions

12.3.2 Environmental S.A.

12.3.3 Enviro Technology Services

12.3.4 Fuji Electric

12.3.5 Protea

12.3.6 Horiba

12.3.7 Opsis

12.3.8 Ecotech

12.3.9 Durag

12.3.10 Chemtrols

12.3.11 Gasmet

12.3.12 Zetian

12.3.13 Cisco

12.3.14 Technova

12.3.15 Trace



13 Adjacent and Related Market



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwccuf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

