Worldwide Industry for Frozen Potato Products to 2025 - Players Include Agristo, Aviko & Cavendish Farms
Dec 10, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Potato Product Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Frozen Potato Product from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Frozen Potato Product as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Fries Potato
- Croquettes
- Potato Parts
- Mashed potatoes
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Frozen Potato Product Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Frozen Potato Product by Region
8.2 Import of Frozen Potato Product by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
9.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
10.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
11.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
12.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
13.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Frozen Potato Product Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size
14.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Frozen Potato Product Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size Forecast
15.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Agristo Nv
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Agristo Nv
16.1.4 Agristo Nv frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Aviko B.V.
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Aviko B.V.
16.2.4 Aviko B.V. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Cavendish Farms Corporation
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Cavendish Farms Corporation
16.3.4 Cavendish Farms Corporation frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Clarebout Potatoes Nv
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Clarebout Potatoes Nv
16.4.4 Clarebout Potatoes Nv frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Farm Frites International B.V.
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Farm Frites International B.V.
16.5.4 Farm Frites International B.V. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 J.R. Simplot Company
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of J.R. Simplot Company
16.6.4 J.R. Simplot Company frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 the Kraft Heinz Company
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of the Kraft Heinz Company
16.7.4 the Kraft Heinz Company frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Mccain Foods Limited
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Mccain Foods Limited
16.8.4 Mccain Foods Limited frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Mydibel S.A.
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Mydibel S.A.
16.9.4 Mydibel S.A. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Lamb Weston Holdings
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings
16.10.4 Lamb Weston Holdings frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
