Worldwide Industry for Gummy Vitamins to 2026 - Pectin as an Alternative for Gelatin Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gummy Vitamins Market by Type, Demographics, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global gummy vitamins market size was $5.7billionin 2018, and is projected reach $9.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that are similar to gummy candies and are available in different shapes, colors, and flavors. They are produced with the help of corn starch, gelatin, sugar, water, and added colorings. Popular flavors available in gummy vitamins include raspberry, lemon, orange, and cheery. Vitamin supplements are extensively popular around the world. They improve health and can compensate for poor diet. Furthermore, gummy vitamins are easily chewable and are highly popular among people having difficulty in swallowing pills.



The key factors that drive the growth of the gummy vitamins market include increase in expenditure on dietary supplements, surge in The prevalence of vitamin deficiency, and multiple health benefits of gummy vitamins. However, factors such as formulation of gummy vitamins stability issue in a gummy delivery system poses and high amount of sugar content in gummy vitamins are expected to restrainthe market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in formulation have gained huge traction in the recent years. In addition, introduction of gelatin free, probiotic enriched, and non GMO gummy vitamins is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.



The global gummy vitamins market is segmented on the basis of type, demographics, sales channel and region. Depending on type, the gummy vitamins market is studied across single vitamin, multi vitamin and prebiotics. The market also segments global gummy vitamins market by demographics into children and adult. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, retail pharmacies and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



The gummy vitamins market is witnessing a surge in popularity around the world, owing to difficulty in swallowing pills. Furthermore, gummy vitamins are available in different flavors and imparts smooth textures to vitamins; thus, making it more attractive, tasty, and easily chewable.



Some of the key players in the gummy vitamins market analysis include Bayer AG., Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight, Inc., The Honest Company, Inc., Pharmavite LLC., SmartyPants Vitamins, Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Bettera Wellness, Hero Nutritionals LLC., and Ion Labs, Inc.



Key Findings

North America leads in terms of gummy vitamins market share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

leads in terms of gummy vitamins market share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. U.S. was the highest contributor to the North America gummy vitamins industry, with $2,344.0million in 2018. The country is expected to generate revenue of $3,450.3 million toward the end of the forecast period.

gummy vitamins industry, with in 2018. The country is expected to generate revenue of toward the end of the forecast period. In 2018, based on type, the multivitamin segment leads in terms of market share, however, prebiotic segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

The online sales channel segment is expected to gain significant market share in the upcoming years, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Threat of substitution

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3. Advantages of Gummy Vitamins

3.4. Composition of gummy vitamins

3.5. New Buzz in Gummy Vitamins: Trends and Tendency

3.6. Supply chain analysis

3.7. Parent market overview

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Increasing The prevalence of dysphagia to augment market growth

3.8.1.2. Increasing consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare creating demand for gummy vitamins

3.8.1.3. Increasing The prevalence of vitamin deficiency to bolster demand

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. High amount of sugar in gummy vitamins to dissuade market growth

3.8.2.2. Difficulty in vitamin stability in gummy format posing challenge for manufacturers

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Pectin as an alternative for gelatin



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL GUMMY VITAMINS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Single Vitamin

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Multi Vitamin

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Probiotics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL GUMMY VITAMINS MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHICS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by demographics

5.2. Children

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Adult

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL GUMMY VITAMINS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Retail Pharmacies

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Online Sales Channel

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GUMMY VITAMINS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Product Mapping

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Top winning strategies

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Business expansion

8.5.2. Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnership

8.5.4. Product launch

8.5.5. Joint Venture

8.6. Top Player Positioning



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Bayer AG.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.2. Pfizer Inc.

9.3. Church & Dwight, Inc.

9.4. The Honest Company, Inc.

9.5. Pharmavite Llc.

9.6. SmartyPants Vitamins

9.7. UNILEVER GROUP

9.8. Bettera Wellness

9.9. Hero Nutritionals LLC.

9.10. Ion Labs, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsr85c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

