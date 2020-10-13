Worldwide Industry for Herbal Nutraceuticals to 2027 - Featuring Nature's Bounty, Bio Botanica & Herb Pharma Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal nutraceuticals Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global herbal nutraceuticals market was valued at $28,329.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $48,446.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021 to 2027. Herbal nutraceuticals are obtained from natural sources with no added chemicals or toxins. These products are highly effective, safer, and more tolerable as compared to conventional products available in the market. Some of the common herbal nutraceuticals available in the market are aloe vera, garlic, ginger, green tea, and turmeric.



Moreover, these herbal nutraceuticals are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, online stores, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the herbal nutraceuticals market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period. Rise in the number of health-conscious consumers across the globe boosts the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the number of consumers suffering from chronic disease further fuels growth of the herbal nutraceuticals market. However, high cost of herbal nutraceuticals is expected to hamper growth of the market. Nevertheless, rise in consumer awareness about organic products and rapid growth of online retail platform are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



The global herbal nutraceuticals market is segmented into product type, nature, form, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into ginger, garlic, turmeric, aloe vera, green tea, and others. By nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. By form, it is segmented into capsules & tablets, powder, liquid, and others. On the basis of sales channel, it is segregated into pharmacy, online store, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include Now foods, Herbochem, OREGON'S WILD HARVEST, Gaia Herbs Farm, Nature's Bounty. Bio Botanica INC. Herb Pharma (Pharmaca), Solagar Pure Encapsulations, LLC, and Solaray.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.1. COVID-19 Impact on India Skin Care Products Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Health Conscious Consumers Globally

3.2.1.2. Rise in Consumers Suffering from Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.3. Product Innovation

3.2.2. Restraint

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Organic Herbal Nutraceuticals

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Rising Consumers Awareness About Organic Products

3.2.3.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform



Chapter 4: Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Ginger

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Garlic

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Turmeric

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Aloe Vera

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.6. Green Tea

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.7.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, by Nature

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Conventional

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Organic

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, by Form

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Powder

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Capsules & Tablets

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.4.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.5.4. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Pharmacy

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Online Stores

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



