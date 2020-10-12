Worldwide Industry for Honeycomb Core Materials to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, End-user & Geography
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeycomb Core Materials - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Honeycomb Core Materials market accounted for $2.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight materials for fuel efficiency is driving the growth of the market. However, significant cost of the products is likely to inhibit market growth.
Honeycomb core are used to manufacture composite sandwich structures. It provides stiffness to the structure with minimal weight gain. Honeycombs utilize far less material than a solid panel but still provide exceptional strength, making it a highly economical option for many applications. In addition, the strength of the honeycomb increases with its thickness, meaning it is well suited to structures needing considerable core materials. Lightweight honeycomb solutions are used in a wide range of industries, including the aerospace, marine, military, construction and automotive markets.
Based on the product type, the nomex segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. The rigid and thin Nomex sheet structures are used to build sturdy yet lightweight honeycomb sandwich composite panels. These panels are used in aircraft parts such as flooring panels, internal walls, engine nacelles, helicopter blades, and tail booms. Nomex honeycomb composites are also used in the manufacture of boats to help provide buoyancy that enhances speed. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high demand from aerospace & defense and marine industries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Honeycomb Core Materials Market include Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Tubus Baer GmbH, Packaging Corporation of America, Argosy International, Axxion Group, The Gill Corporation, Corinth Group, Samia Canada, Dufaylite Developments, Thermhex Waben GmbH, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Grigeo, Honeycomb Cellpack, Thermhex Waben GmbH, and Honicel.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Paper
5.3 Fiberglass
5.4 Nomex
5.5 Thermoplastics
5.6 Aluminum
5.7 Kevlar
5.8 Aramid Fiber
5.9 Other Product Types
5.9.1 Polypropylene
5.9.2 Stainless Steel
5.9.3 Carbon
6 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Composite
6.3 Non-composite
7 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense
7.3 Marine
7.4 Aerospace
7.5 Packaging
7.6 Automotive & Transportation
7.7 Automobiles
7.8 Other End Users
7.8.1 Furniture
7.8.2 Building & Construction
7.8.3 Sporting Goods
7.8.4 Industrial
8 Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
10.2 Tubus Baer GmbH
10.3 Packaging Corporation of America
10.4 Argosy International
10.5 Axxion Group
10.6 The Gill Corporation
10.7 Corinth Group
10.8 Samia Canada
10.9 Dufaylite Developments
10.10 Thermhex Waben GmbH
10.11 Euro-Composites
10.12 Hexcel Corporation
10.13 Grigeo
10.14 Honeycomb Cellpack
10.15 Thermhex Waben GmbH
10.16 Honicel
