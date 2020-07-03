Worldwide Industry for Industrial Drums to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Drums - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Drums market is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting demand for industrial drum from petroleum lubricant industry, chemical and fertilizers. However, manufacture procedure of industrial drums is slow is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



An industrial drum is a cylindrical hollow holder used mainly for the mass freight release. Industrial drums can be finished up with paperboard (also known as fiber drum), steel, and even plastics. These drums are particularly used for fluids and shipping powders and dangerous items.



By product type, steel drum segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to more strength, high-quality protective properties, like gas barrier properties, and exceptional processing performance is expected to a positive factor in terms of wsage. Furthermore, it can be rolled into a different thickness of the sheet, foil, sheet stamping, rolling, stretching, welding made of special shapes, and sizes of the packaging container. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the wide use of industrial drums in vegetable oil and wines export. Oil exporters in the Southeast Asian region, such as Indonesia & Malaysia favor industrial drums in judgment to other packaging solutions. Industrial drums present high effectiveness and operational efficiency in the transportation of main products in liquid form.



Some of the key players in Industrial Drums Market include Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Fibrestar Drums Ltd, Greif, Inc, Industrial Container Services, LLC, Mauser Group B.V, Myers Container, LLC, Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc, Schutz Container Systems, Inc, Sicagen India Limited, The Metal Drum Company, Three Rivers Packaging, Inc, Time Technoplast Ltd, TPL Plastech Limited and U.S. Coexcell Inc.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Drums Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Steel Drum

5.3 Plastic Drum

5.4 Fiber Drum



6 Global Industrial Drums Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 100 to 250 Liter

6.3 250 to 500 Liter

6.4 Above 500 Liter

6.5 Up to 100 Liter



7 Global Industrial Drums Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture and Horticulture

7.3 Building & Construction

7.4 Chemical & Fertilizers

7.5 Food & Beverages

7.6 Paints, Inks & Dyes

7.7 Petroleum & Lubricants

7.8 Pharmaceuticals



8 Global Industrial Drums Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd

10.2 Eagle Manufacturing Company

10.3 Fibrestar Drums Ltd

10.4 Greif, Inc

10.5 Industrial Container Services, LLC

10.6 Mauser Group B.V

10.7 Myers Container, LLC

10.8 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc

10.9 Schutz Container Systems, Inc

10.10 Sicagen India Limited

10.11 The Metal Drum Company

10.12 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc

10.13 Time Technoplast Ltd

10.14 TPL Plastech Limited

10.15 U.S. Coexcell Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipee7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

