Worldwide Industry for Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment to 2027 - by Product, Application and Geography

The Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment market accounted for $320.74 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $733.85 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Growth of the e-commerce industry and steady growth in the adhesives & sealants market are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a limitation in performance is restraining market growth.



Hot-melt adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives present as solid cylindrical sticks of different diameters. These sticks are melted with the help of a hot-melt equipment so as to be used for various applications. The equipment consists of a heating element, which melts the solidified thermoplastic sticks. The heating element is triggered by the user, and the glue is squeezed out of the equipment's nozzle. After the application of the hot-melt adhesive, the surface is allowed to dry for the adhesive to cure and solidify.



Based on product, the glue guns segment is likely to have a huge demand due to their ease of use, low pricing and portability. They used in different industries. They are portable equipment that melt thermoplastics into hot-melt adhesive that is easily applied on the surface by glue gun. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of countries such as China and India that are major contributors to the packaged food and beverage industry. Increasing population in these regions that is influencing the growth of the packaged food industry will subsequently drive the growth of the industrial hot-melt equipment market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market include 3M, Astro Packaging, Axco Adhesive Systems, Bhnen, Dymax Corporation, Fabron Inc, Glue Dots International, Graco Inc, Hi-Melt, Illinois Tool Works, MELER, MeltPro, Reka Klebetechnik, Rheological, Robatech India Pvt Ltd and Shenzhen KAMIS.



