Worldwide Industry for Machine Control Systems to 2025 - Featuring Trimble, Komatsu & Volvo Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Control System Market by Product, Equipment, End-user and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Machine Control System Market size is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Machine control frameworks use innovations, for example, GNSS, GIS, laser scanning, and robotics to examine the working regions and accurately recognize points where heavy earthmoving apparatus can be positioning. The right positioning of the earthmoving apparatus encourages the appropriate commencement of work and guarantees a protected environment. As such, it enhances the effectiveness of working by speeding up and precision in the earthmoving and construction work. The growing requirement for accuracy in control and navigation of heavy machinery is anticipated to boost the development of the market.

The construction & infrastructure industry is one of the significant aspects as far as the economy of the world is concerned. Different on-going construction ventures across the emerging and developed countries are employing a huge number of laborers across the world. Groundbreaking thoughts and innovation are supporting the growth in the construction sector. One of the significant advancements in the industry is the shift from 2 dimensional to 3-dimensional visualization. The HoloLens is one such headset in which a variety of electronic parts work in combination to give holographic computing innovation. This change from two dimensional to three dimensional has created a revolution in the operation and working of building construction.

Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the development of the worldwide machine control framework market are recognized as, replacement of conventional survey pegs with a positioning framework for accurate and productive machine operation, expanding construction projects in commercial and non-commercial sectors in the emerging nations, and expanded human and machinery wellbeing. Nonetheless, generally restricted to earthwork construction, the absence of specialized expertise and cost of training are some of the limiting components for the machine control framework market.

The deployment of machine control frameworks decreases the field and downtime of the machine and encourages proficient utilization of assets. The failure of heavy machinery to operate at the construction site may cause delays in work and result in huge losses in financial terms. Machine control advancements make sure about the precise monitoring and control of the construction gear to deliver ideal performance and quicker quality assurance at the operating locations. Therefore, investment in machine control frameworks guarantees saving time, prevent spending overruns and decrease costs associated with the maintenance of machines, which is foreseen to add to the development of the market.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into GNSS, Total Stations, Laser Scanners, and Airborne. Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into Excavators, Loaders, Paving Systems, Graders and Others. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Marine, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Volvo Group and Caterpillar, Inc. are the forerunners in the Machine Control Systems Market. Companies such as Komatsu Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Eos Positioning Systems, Inc., MOBA Mobile Automation AG, and RIB Software SE are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems AG), Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Group), Trimble, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo Group, Caterpillar, Inc., RIB Software SE (Schneider Electric Investment AG), MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Eos Positioning Systems, Inc., and Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. (Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co. Ltd.).

Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Machine Control System Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Machine Control System Market, by Equipment

1.4.3 Global Machine Control System Market, by End-user

1.4.4 Global Machine Control System Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: Feb, 2016 to Sept, 2020) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Machine Control System Market by Product

4.1 Global GNSS Machine Control System Market by Region

4.2 Global Total Stations Machine Control System Market by Region

4.3 Global Laser Scanners Machine Control System Market by Region

4.4 Global Airborne Product Machine Control System Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Machine Control System Market by Equipment

5.1 Global Excavators Machine Control System Market by Region

5.2 Global Loaders Machine Control System Market by Region

5.3 Global Paving Systems Machine Control System Market by Region

5.4 Global Graders Machine Control System Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Machine Control System Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Machine Control System Market by End-user

6.1 Global Construction Machine Control System Market by Region

6.2 Global Mining Machine Control System Market by Region

6.3 Global Oil & Gas Machine Control System Market by Region

6.4 Global Agriculture Machine Control System Market by Region

6.5 Global Marine Machine Control System Market by Region

6.6 Global Others Machine Control System Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Machine Control System Market by Region

7.1 North America Machine Control System Market

7.2 Europe Machine Control System Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Machine Control System Market

7.4 LAMEA Machine Control System Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems AG)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2 Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Group)

8.3 Trimble, Inc.

8.4 Komatsu Ltd.

8.5 Volvo Group

8.6 Caterpillar, Inc.

8.7 RIB Software SE (Schneider Electric Investment AG)

8.8 MOBA Mobile Automation AG

8.9 Eos Positioning Systems, Inc.

8.10. Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. (Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm6gi5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

