Worldwide Industry for Menstrual Cups to 2026 - Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menstrual cup market accounted for around $632 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $963 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.



A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that are used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for maximum 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of either latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in a smaller and a larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or have a heavy flow).



The menstrual cup market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as rise in demand & increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products. Moreover, menstrual cups also help prevent odor, hold more blood than pads or tampon, and are more hygienic as compared to the pads and tampons. These menstrual cups are made up of the medically graded researched material making them safe to be inserted into the body. However, the menstrual cups can be messier to use, and hard to insert & remove. Sometimes menstrual cups can also cause allergic reaction, which hinders the growth of the menstrual cup market. However, increase in focus on product innovation for feminine hygiene products and emphasizing on production of menstrual cup made from organic and biodegradable materials can help open new avenues for the growth of menstrual cup market.



The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into medical grade silicone, natural gum rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on the distribution channels, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global Menstrual Cup market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

Porter's five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

Key Market Players



Blossom Cup

Diva International Inc.

Fleurcup

Intimina

Jaguara, s.r.o.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Lena Cup

Mooncup Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Saalt, LLC, Sterne (Si-Line)

The Flex Company

Yuuki Company s.r.o.

Key Findings



Based on material type, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on product type, the reusable menstrual cup segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Medically graded silicone generated the highest revenue in the global menstrual cup market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Menstrual Cup Market

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Awareness About the Available Options in Feminine Hygiene Products

3.5.1.2. Availability of Different Cups and Sizes

3.5.1.3. Benefits of Menstrual Cups Over Sanitary Pads and Tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of Substitutes and Cost of Menstrual Cups

3.5.2.2. Cultural Resistance and Limited Level of Acceptance of the Sanitary Protections

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries



Chapter 4: Menstrual Cup Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Disposable

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Reusable

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Menstrual Cup Market, by Material Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Medical Grade Silicones

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Thermoplastic Elastomer (Tpe)

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Menstrual Cup Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Online Stores

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Pharmacies & Retail Stores

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Menstrual Cup Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Blossom Cup

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.2. Diva International Inc.

8.3. Fleurcup

8.4. Intimina

8.5. Jaguara, S. R. O.

8.6. Lune Group Oy Ltd.

8.7. Lena Cup

8.8. Mooncup Ltd.

8.9. Me Luna GmbH

8.10. Saalt, LLC

8.11. Sterne (Si-Line)

8.12. The Flex Company

8.13. Yuuki Company S. R. O.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ijtai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

