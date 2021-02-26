Worldwide Industry for Pharmaceutical Treatments for Mental Health Disorders to 2025 - Snapshot of Products in Phase III Development for Selected Psychiatric Disorders
The "Pharmaceutical Treatments for Mental Health Disorders: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report on the market for pharmaceutical treatments for mental health disorders provides a brief overview of the pharmaceutical markets, current and future treatments, as well as drug failure/withdrawals and barriers to entry. It examines changes in healthcare regulation and guidance in the development of new agents and reviews activity in mergers and acquisitions that will help to change future treatment paradigms.
Report Includes:
- 46 data tables and 12 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for pharmaceutical treatments for mental health disorders
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
- Description of biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, and psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma on the mental health and discussion on effect of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation on the mental health conditions
- A look at the markets for treatment of psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and their co relation with COVID-19
- Details of technological advances and improvement in the development of pharmacological treatments, digital therapeutics (DTx) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)
- Information on tele mental health software such as ReSet, Pears Somryst and Alkili's EndeavorRx which offers personalized treatment strategies and behavioural healthcare platform which plays an important role in the management of mental health disorders
- Snapshot of leading mental health conditions, and products in phase III development for selected psychiatric disorders
- Analysis of recent product developments including pharmacological and digital therapeutics, late-stage pipeline products and points of differentiation from existing therapies
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles including, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Takeda, and Shionogi
It is estimated that mental health disorders affect one in four adults each year and are the leading cause of impairment and disability across the globe. Mental health disorders refer to a wide range of mental health disorders that affect mood, thinking and behavior. These conditions can occur either due to biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, or psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma.
Market research suggests that mental health conditions are likely to rise in the near future due to the consequences of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The treatment of mental health disorders is complex and often involves pharmacological and behavioral interventions. Diagnosis can be challenging, as symptoms can be complicated by comorbid conditions. This report highlights the current diagnosis and treatment of leading mental health disorders and highlights the clinical unmet needs that new formulations, treatment combinations and new mechanisms of action to address or change the future treatment paradigm of these prevalent conditions. There are also several external factors, including changing regulatory guidance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase access and reimbursement to medication and digital therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Depression and Anxiety
- Market Landscape
- Segmentation by Drug Class
- Segmentation by Company
- Prevalence of Disorders
- Diagnosis
- Current Treatments
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Norepinephrine-Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitors (NDRIs)
- Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
- Atypical Antipsychotics and Second-Generation Antipsychotics (SGAs)
- Benzodiazepines
- Recent Drug Developments
- Drug/Company
- Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals
- Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Depression
- Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Depression
- Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Depression
- Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Anxiety
- Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Anxiety
- Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Anxiety
- Alternative Approaches
- Digital Therapeutics
- M&A Activity
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 4 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Market Landscape
- Segmentation by Geography
- Segmentation by Drug Class
- Segmentation by Company
- Prevalence
- Diagnosis
- Current Treatments
- Recent Drug Developments
- Drugs/Companies
- Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals
- Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat ADHD
- Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat ADHD
- Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat ADHD
- Alternative Approaches
- Digital Therapeutics
- M&A Activity
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 5 Schizophrenia
- Market Landscape
- Segmentation by Geography
- Segmentation by Drug Class
- Segmentation by Company
- Prevalence
- Diagnosis
- Current Treatments
- Recent Drug Developments
- Drugs/Companies
- Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals
- Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Schizophrenia
- Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Schizophrenia
- Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Schizophrenia
- Alternative Approaches
- Digital Therapeutics
- M&A Activity
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 6 Substance Use Disorders
- Market Landscape
- Segmentation by Geography
- Segmentation by Drug Class
- Segmentation by Company
- Prevalence
- Diagnosis
- Current Treatments
- Opioid Use Disorders
- Alcohol Use Disorders
- Nicotine Use Disorders
- Recent Drug Developments
- Drugs in Clinical Development to Substance Abuse Disorder
- Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Substance Use Disorders
- Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Substance Use Disorder
- Alternative Approaches
- Digital Therapeutics
- M&A Activity
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Abbvie
- Alkermes Plc
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- H Lundbeck A/S
- Johnson & Johnson
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Specialty Pharma And Biotechs
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.
- Intervexion Therapeutics
- Ironshore Pharmaceuticals
- Kempharm Inc.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc.
- Neos Therapeutics Inc.
- NLS Pharmaceutical Ag
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sage Therapeutics
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp.
- Tris Pharma Inc.
- Digital Therapeutic Companies
- Orexo Ab
- Pear Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbmxm9
