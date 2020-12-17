Worldwide Industry for Pin Insertion Machines to 2025 - Players Include Autosplice, Eberhard and Harmontronics

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pin Insertion Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Method (Manual, Semi-automatic, and Fully Automatic), Technology (Press-Fit, Through-hole, and Surface-mount), Insertion Platform, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pin insertion machine market is estimated to grow from USD 222.8 million in 2019 to USD 255.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2025.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surging demand for data centers complemented by the outbreak of COVID-19, rising demand for flexible, cost-effective, and precise techniques for inserting connectors on PCBs, the emerging trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and recent innovations in sophisticated automotive electronics.

COVID-19 sent both demand- and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading pin insertion machine provider TE Connectivity (Switzerland) has incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. The company reported a decline of approximately 15% in its half-year revenue as compared to the previous year. The automotive industry is severely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. After initial supply and manufacturing disruptions, the industry is now experiencing a demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline. Also, consumers have reduced their spending on expensive products, such as premium smartphones, wearables, and smart home systems. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for pin insertion machines, further weakening the financial position of most of the key manufacturers.

Automotive: The fastest-growing application segment of the pin insertion machine market.

With ongoing trends such as touch-free human-machine interfaces revolutionizing the automotive sector, there is a growing significance of connected cars. The introduction of technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, and intelligent parking assistance systems demand printed electronic boards that have zero defects in their circuits. The miniaturization of electronic components and circuitry and the functional requirement for electronics to work reliably in harsh environmental conditions are generating significant demand for pin insertion machines in the automobile application.

PCB: The largest growing segment of the pin insertion machine market, by insertion platform.

Based on the 2018 Cisco Global Cloud Index, the number of hyperscale data centers is expected to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021. This increase in the number of data centers raises the need for electronic products such as LED monitors, touchscreen panels, and motherboard, which itself is a PCB (printed circuit board). These devices need high-accuracy PCB systems with reliable electrical connections. The pin insertion machine is widely used for press-fit technology in the PCB assembly line for high-speed, precise insertion of pins and to reduce the processing time. Moreover, with trends such as digitization and electronic mobility shaping the technological landscape, the demand for portable gadgets is increasing. These small-sized gadgets mandate the requirement for increased component density on PCBs, which contributes to the demand for pin insertion machines to facilitate efficient component assembly.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing geographical market between 2020 and 2025.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The high growth rate of APAC is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and the increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing during the forecast period. In the next decade, the South Korean government will invest nearly USD 1.3 billion in the next-generation Intelligent Semiconductor Technology Development Project for developing innovative technologies and creating manufacturing hubs for the development of next-generation chips, thereby creating new revenue pockets for pin insertion machine manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market Size, by Application

4.3 Market, by Technology

4.4 Market for Press-Fit Technology, by Type

4.5 Market, by Method and Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emerging Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Flexible, Cost-Effective, and Precise Techniques for Inserting Connectors on Pcbs

5.2.1.3 Growing Deployment of Pin Installation Machines in Surgical Instrument Assembly

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Data Centers Complemented by COVID-19

5.2.1.5 Increasing Adoption of Iot-Enabled Connected Devices Amid COVID-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement for Huge Capital to Deploy Semi-Automatic and Automatic Machinery for Pin Insertion

5.2.2.2 Occurrence of Nesting Error During Feed - Major Issue with Automated Pin Installation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Recent Innovations in Sophisticated Automotive Electronics

5.2.3.2 Huge Prospects for Market in Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Pin Pressing while Inserting Pins in Circuit Boards

5.2.4.2 Investment in Machinery Deeply Impacted by COVID-19

5.3 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Update

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Press-Fit Technology

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Odd Form Factor Component Handling for Pcb Assembly

5.9.2 G2 Technologies Automates Connector Pin Inspection in Aerospace Applications



6 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Method

6.2.1 Manual Pin Insertion Machines Preferred for Low-Volume Applications Which Require Skilled and Dedicated Employees

6.3 Semi-Automatic Method

6.3.1 Semi-Automatic Pin Insertion Machines to Account for Largest Market Share

6.4 Fully Automatic Method

6.4.1 Reduced Manufacturing Costs, Improvisation of Manufacturing Process, and Minimal Rework Few Advantages of Fully Automatic Pin Insertion Machines



7 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Press-Fit Technology

7.2.1 Single Pin Insertion

7.2.2 Multi-Pin Insertion

7.2.3 Advantages of Press-Fit Technology

7.3 Surface-Mount Technology (Smt)

7.3.1 Advantages of Smt

7.4 Through-Hole Technology (Tht)



8 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Insertion Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pcb

8.3 Coil Frame

8.4 Lead Frame

8.5 Transformer

8.6 Plastic Connector

8.7 Metal Component



9 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecommunications

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Telecommunication Infrastructure Driving Demand for High Precision Pin Insertion Machines

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Miniaturization Trend of Electronic Devices Demands Convenient Component Insertion in Pcb

9.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.4.1 Huge Prospects for Pin Insertion Machine Market in Aerospace & Defense Sector

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Use of Solderless Press-Fit Terminals in Several Electronic Components of Automobiles Attributing to Market Growth

9.6 Medical

9.6.1 Increasing Complexity of Pcbs and Advancements in Medical Electronics Driving Demand for Pin Insertion Machines

9.7 Industrial

9.7.1 Growth Driven by Ever-Increasing Demand for Memory Devices

9.8 Energy & Power

9.8.1 Demand for Compact Circuits in Power Applications to Drive Market

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Demand for Pin Insertion Machines to Increase in Packaging, Transportation, and Biomedical Sectors in Coming Years

9.10 Most Negatively Impacted Application Segment by COVID-19

9.10.1 Automotive

9.11 Least Impacted Application Segment by COVID-19

9.11.1 Medical



10 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2019

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansions

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Participant

11.4.4 Emerging Leader

11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 TE Connectivity

12.2.2 Autosplice

12.2.3 Eberhard

12.2.4 Harmontronics

12.2.5 Umg Technologies

12.2.6 Spirol

12.2.7 Cms Electronics

12.2.8 Finecs

12.2.9 Fohrenbach Application Tooling

12.2.10 Assembly & Automation Technology

12.2.11 Visumatic

12.2.12 Zierick

12.2.13 Lazpiur

12.3 Other Important Players

12.3.1 Sm Contact

12.3.2 Universal Instruments

12.3.3 Eun Seong F.A.

12.3.4 Shenzhen Zhizhan

12.3.5 Syneo

12.3.6 Teeming Machinery

12.3.7 Yichuan

12.3.8 Southern Machinery

12.3.9 Advanced Mechatronics Solutions

12.3.10 Nian Chin Machinery

12.3.11 Winco Electric

12.3.12 Lmet Teap



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

