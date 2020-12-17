Worldwide Industry for Power Tool Accessories to 2025 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft and Husqvarna Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power tool accessories market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Power tools accessories refer to the additional fittings that are used in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. Drills, screwdrivers, and router bits, abrasives wheels, saw blades, chippers and threading products are some of the commonly used power tool accessories. These accessories are ergonomically designed to enhance the efficiency, convenience of use, battery performance and connectivity of the power tools. They also aid in simplifying repetitive tasks and minimizing the chances of human errors and injuries. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including electronics, construction, logistics, manufacturing and aerospace.



Rapid industrialization, along with the emerging trend of automation across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth. Furthermore, expansion in the construction and automotive industries is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for fabricated metals, such as stamped metal products, fasteners and springs, which are manufactured using power tools, thereby increasing the utilization of power tool accessories. The widespread adoption of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is also creating a positive impact on the market growth.



In comparison to the traditionally used devices, cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches and circular saws, are more compact, mobile, multi-purpose and have a longer operational life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the development of smart technologies and low-cost and energy-efficient power tools, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners), Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Husqvarna Group, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.), Klein Tools Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Tool Accessories Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Drill Bits

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Screwdriver Bits

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Router Bits

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Circular Saw Blades

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Jig Saw Blades

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Band Saw Blades

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Abrasive Wheels

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Reciprocating Saw Blades

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Hole Saws

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Miter Saw Blades

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wire Wheels and Brushes

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Sander Backing Pad

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Abrasive Sanding Discs

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 Automotive

8.1.2.2 Construction

8.1.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

8.1.2.4 Energy

8.1.2.5 Marine

8.1.2.6 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Atlas Copco AB

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Hilti Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Husqvarna Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Klein Tools, Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Koki Holdings Co Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Makita Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Snap-On Incorporated

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Techtronic Industries Company Limited

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



