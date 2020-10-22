Worldwide Industry for Silicon Photonics to 2025 - Use in the Oil & Gas Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Photonics Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and their Applications, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon photonics market accounted for $520.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.95% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The rapid expansion of internet and high mobile adoption are some of the major opportunities that the silicon photonics market is lined up within the coming future. Over the years, major players are showing their interest in the silicon photonics market. Players such as Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and Juniper Networks, Inc. among others are investing to a large extent in the global silicon photonics market in order to improvise their products as well as to capture a major market share.

Exponential growth has been observed in the storage of both structured and non-structured data as the society is transitioning to become a data-centric one. The data storage, computation, and networking are anticipated to bring new possibilities. Organizations are making use of the Big Data to gain agility, identify loopholes, and accordingly work to maximize their potential and transform the businesses. The data centers available today have enormous computational power, processing capacity, and storage facility. However, the increased user requirements and technological innovations have led to the development of new ways of managing and measuring data so that insightful solutions and interpretation can be derived out of the complex pile of big data. Especially during the ongoing situation of COVID-19, when digitalization is one of the most effective tools for sustainability, the requirement of effective data centers and higher speed interconnects have become a necessity.

Silicon photonics is a technology that uses silicon as an optical medium for data transmission. The technology is both cost as well as energy-efficient and majorly helps in resolving problems related to huge data transfer (>100 Gigabyte) and slow internet speed. The problem to transfer huge amount of data swiftly could be resolved through high-density photonic integration with photonics devices.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the strategies adopted by the companies are new product launches, business expansions, and partnerships, and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations and product launches have been the leading choices implemented in the competitive landscape. IBM Corporation, II-VI Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Juniper Networks, Inc. are some of the leading players in the global silicon photonics market. The industry landscape is quite competitive because of the large number of players in the market. Therefore, innovation and development have been the key factors for large scale growth in this market. To increase their overall global footprint, the manufacturers are expanding their businesses and are also entering into strategic partnerships to increase their customer base and overall reach.

Market Report Coverage - Silicon Photonics

Market Segmentation

Product Type - Optical Transceivers, Optical Cables, RF Circuit, Multiplexers, Attenuators, and others

Application Type - Data Communication, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Defense and Security, and others

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada , and Mexico

- U.S., , and Europe - Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific & Japan - India , South Korea , Japan , and Rest-of-APAC

& - , , , and Rest-of-APAC U.K.

China

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for 5G communication

High speed data transmission through silicon photonics

Rising deployment of data centers

Market Challenges

Complex design platforms and fabrication processes

Packaging issues with silicon photonics devices

Market Opportunities

Usage of silicon photonic chips for quantum computing

Integration of silicon photonics to develop LiDARs

Use of silicon photonics in oil & gas industry

Key Companies Profiled

Acacia Communications, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalFoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, II-VI Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mellanox Technologies Ltd., Molex Incorporated, NeoPhotonics Corporation, and ST Microelectronics N.V.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global silicon photonics market?

How does the supply chain function in the global silicon photonics market?

Which product type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global silicon photonics market during 2019-2025?

Which are the key application areas for which silicon photonics may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

Which are the key suppliers of silicon photonics in different countries and regions?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key offerings of prominent manufacturers in the global silicon photonics market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of silicon photonics, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the key consumer attributes in various countries in the silicon photonics market?

Which are the major patents filed in the space?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the silicon photonics market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Which are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their company snapshots, key products and services, and strength and weakness analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Adoption of Silicon Photonics due to Increasing Smartphone Penetration and Rising Internet Connectivity

1.1.1.2 Emerging Applications in Automotive Sector

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Busines Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Communication

1.2.1.2 High Speed Data Transmission Through Silicon Photonics

1.2.1.3 Rising Deployment of Data Centers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Complex Design Platforms and Fabrication Processes

1.2.2.2 Packaging Issues with Silicon Photonics Devices

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Usage of Silicon Photonic Chips for Quantum Computing

1.2.5.2 Integration of Silicon Photonics to Develop LiDARs

1.2.5.3 Use of Silicon Photonics in Oil & Gas Industry

2 Applications

2.1 Global Silicon Photonics Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Data Communication

2.1.2 Telecommunication

2.1.3 Healthcare

2.1.4 Consumer Electronics

2.1.5 Defense and Security

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Silicon Photonics Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application Type), Value Data, 2019-2025

2.2.1.1 Data Communication

2.2.1.2 Telecommunication

2.2.1.3 Healthcare

2.2.1.4 Consumer Electronics

3 Products

3.1 Global Silicon Photonics Market- Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Optical Transceivers

3.1.2 Optical Cables

3.1.3 Radio Frequency (RF) Circuit

3.1.4 Multiplexers

3.1.5 Attenuators

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Silicon Photonics Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product), Value and Volume Data, 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 Optical Transceivers

3.2.1.2 Active Optical Cables (AOC)

3.2.1.3 Radio Frequency (RF) Circuit

3.2.1.4 Multiplexers

3.2.1.5 Attenuators

3.3 Global Silicon Photonics Market - Components and Specifications

3.3.1 Optical Waveguide

3.3.2 Optical Modulator

3.3.3 Photodetector

3.3.4 Optical Switches

3.3.5 Laser

3.4 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.4.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.4.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 United Kingdom (U.K.)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific & Japan



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Type 1 Companies (by Offerings): Silicon Photonics Device Manufacturers

5.4.1.1 Acacia Communications, Inc.

5.4.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.4.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5.4.1.4 IBM Corporation

5.4.1.5 II-VI Incorporated

5.4.1.6 Infinera Corporation

5.4.1.7 Intel Corporation

5.4.1.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.4.1.9 Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

5.4.1.10 Molex Incorporated

5.4.2 Type 2 Companies (by Offerings): Silicon Photonics Device Component Manufacturers

5.4.2.1 Broadcom Inc.

5.4.2.2 GlobalFoundries

5.4.2.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

5.4.2.4 NeoPhotonics Corporation

5.4.2.5 ST Microelectronics N.V.

5.4.3 Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.2 Data Triangulation

6.3 Market Estimation & Forecast

6.3.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling

