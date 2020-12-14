Worldwide Industry for Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches to 2025
Dec 14, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealant/Tissue Patch: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will focus on both biological sealants and synthetic sealants. These sealants can be used in cardiovascular, central nervous system, orthopedic, cosmetic, pulmonary, ophthalmic, and general surgeries. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections for 2025 and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, for 2020, and forecast for 2025.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global surgical sealant/tissue patch market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Analysis of current and future market dynamics of surgical sealant/tissue patch market and identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Description of biological sealants and synthetic sealants and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Profile description of major market players including, AMS Group, Baxter International, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker Corp.
Surgical sealants/tissue patches are a growing market globally, with lots of potential stemming from the advancement of the technology. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is very promising; as well, growth in the number of surgical procedures will also boost this market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
- Overview: Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material
- Global Market for Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Type of Material
- Biological Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches
- Synthetic Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches
- Other Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application
- Global Market for Synthetic Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Surgical Application
- Cardiovascular
- Central Nervous System
- Orthopedic
- Cosmetic
- Pulmonary
- Ophthalmic
- General Surgery
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Global Manufacturer Market Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cryolife Inc.
- Csl Ltd.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)
- Stryker Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxhfvl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets