Worldwide Industry for Tablets to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tablets market.



It focuses on the tablets market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the tablets market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global tablets market is expected to grow from $65.96 billion in 2019 to $66.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The slow growth rate is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, working and learning at home. The market is expected to grow to $89.39 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The tablets market consists of sales of tablets by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tablets which are portable computers that use touchscreens as their primary input. Most tablets are slightly smaller and weigh less than an average laptop. Generally, the size of a tablet screen is smaller than a laptop computer and larger than a smartphone. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tablets market in 2019. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the tablets market are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets. For instance, in June 2020, Apple a USA based technology company launched Apple iPad Pro 11 2020. iPad Pro is fitted with an Apple A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, based on iPadOS and powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery (28.65 Wh). The tablet's sensors include a proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope and sensor for ambient light, liquid retina display. Therefore, making the tablets technologically advanced helps companies to sustain the competitive market.



The tablets market covered in this report is segmented by product type into detachable; slate; hybrid; rugged. It is also segmented by application into personal; business.



The increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries is a key factor driving the growth of the tablets market. For instance, the hospitality industry has introduced in-room tablets to offer their services at the fingertips of their guests. Similarly, tablets help the transportation industry to standardize workflows, facilitate proper communications on time and provide critical information. The increasing use of tablets across industries is driving sales. In 2020, the sales of the Apple iPad increased by 20%, delivering more than 14 million units and Samsung stood in second place, delivering 7 million units and growing by 39%. The increasing demand for tablets in different sectors is expected to fuel the market for tablets.



