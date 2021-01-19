Worldwide Industry for Unidirectional Tapes to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unidirectional Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Unidirectional Tapes market accounted for $138.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $370.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as initiatives by the governments of china and india and increasing demand for manufacturing lightweight vehicles are propelling market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing costs of carbon fiber and issues related to recyclability are hampering market growth.

UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. UD tapes offer a significant reduction in weight and also help various industries (aerospace and automotive) to reduce carbon emissions.

Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the UD tapes are used in aircraft seat frames as they help decrease the weight of aircraft seats by 30% in comparison to traditional aluminum frame seats. They are also used in lightweight sandwich panels for ultra light aircraft. This increased aircraft demand includes the demand from the developing markets, such as APAC, South America, and Africa.

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator of UD tape, not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the Unidirectional Tapes Market include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cristex, Eurocarbon, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, PRF Composite Materials, Royal Tencate, SABIC, SGL Group, Sigmatex, Solvay, TCR Composites, Teijin Limited, and Victrex.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Resin

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermoset UD Tapes

5.2.1 Epoxy

5.3 Thermoplastic UD Tapes

5.3.1 Polyamide

5.3.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



6 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Fiber

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Fiber

6.3 Glass Fiber

6.4 Aramid Fiber



7 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coated Unidirectional Tapes

7.3 Conventional Unidirectional Tapes

7.4 Preplied Unidirectional Tapes

7.5 Supported Unidirectional Tapes

7.6 Two-step Unidirectional Tapes



8 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Dimension

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 50MM

8.3 50-150MM

8.4 150-300MM

8.5 300-800MM

8.6 Above 800MM



9 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sports & Leisure

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.6 Oil & Gas

9.7 Aeronautic

9.8 Other End Users

9.8.1 Pipe & Tank

9.8.2 Building & Construction

9.8.3 Marine

9.8.4 Wind Energy

9.8.5 Industrial

9.8.6 Electrical

9.8.7 Medical



10 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Celanese Corporation

12.3 Cristex

12.4 Eurocarbon

12.5 Evonik Industries

12.6 Hexcel Corporation

12.7 PRF Composite Materials

12.8 Royal Tencate

12.9 SABIC

12.10 SGL Group

12.11 Sigmatex

12.12 Solvay

12.13 TCR Composites

12.14 Teijin Limited

12.15 Victrex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wyokg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

