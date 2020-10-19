Worldwide Industry for Urinary Catheters to 2025 - Featuring Cardinal Health, Cook Medical & Amsino International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Catheters Market by Product (Indwelling, Intermittent, External), Type (Coated, Uncoated), Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, General Surgery), Usage (Male, Female), End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary catheters market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, an increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario. The emerging Asian countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. The untapped market opportunities in emerging markets are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence may restrict market growth to a certain extent.



Based on end-users, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the large volume of patients visiting hospitals due to the rising prevalence of ailments requiring surgical treatment and the high incidence of chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida.



The urinary incontinence application segment will witness the highest growth in the urinary catheters market.



Based on application, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into urinary incontinence, general surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other applications. The urinary incontinence segment accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. This segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, the growing geriatric population, and the rising incidence of obesity.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the urinary catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market. The large share of this region can be attributed factors such as the high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products (including urinary catheters), and increasing surgical procedures performed in the region are driving market growth in North America.



