Worldwide Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry to 2027 - Players Include Cerner, CKM Healthcare, Ecolab and International Business Machines

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infection surveillance solutions market reached a value of US$ 514.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,158.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Infection surveillance solutions assist healthcare personnel in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data about patients who are suffering from different infections. They notify hospital internet protocol and enable doctors as well as nurses in treating patients by providing dissemination of information. They also help diagnose antibiotic-resistant organisms (AROs), lower respiratory tract infections, and prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia, urinary tract, surgical wound and central line bloodstream. In addition, infection surveillance solutions identify epidemics and offer accurate employee health details, surgical database, real-time medical records, shifts in microbial pathogens



The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) on account of poor hygienic conditions and negligence by medical staff represents one of the major factors driving the market. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to enhance the quality of care and safety of patients and prevent HAIs.

This, along with the rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption rate of improved IT systems in hospitals to maintain electronic healthcare records (EHR), is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries worldwide are positively influencing the market of infection surveillance solutions.

Apart from this, healthcare information and technology (IT) companies are introducing innovative solutions in data management, analytics, and infrastructures that provide convenient data collection of infections and epidemics. This, in confluence with several developments in surveillance solutions to aid medical staff in understanding the software and its usage, is strengthening the market growth.

Other factors projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the market are the increasing adoption of cloud-based software and the escalating demand for web-based solutions and mobile platforms.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Centrak Inc. (Halma plc), Cerner Corporation, CKM Healthcare Incorporated, Ecolab Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Medexter Healthcare, Perahealth Inc., PointClickCare, Premier Inc. and Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global infection surveillance solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infection surveillance solutions market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global infection surveillance solutions market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Ambulatory Service Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Specialty Centers

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Centrak Inc. (Halma plc)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Cerner Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 CKM Healthcare Incorporated

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Ecolab Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Medexter Healthcare

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Perahealth Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 PointClickCare

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Premier Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

