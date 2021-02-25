Worldwide Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Industry to 2027 - Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Procedure; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global infertility treatment devices and equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,973.68 million by 2027 from US$ 1,050.00 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the growth of the market include increase in the incidence of infertility in both sexes and rising number of fertility clinics and infertility services with government support. However, the high procedural cost of reproductive techniques hinders the market growth.



Based on product type, the infertility treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into ovum aspiration pumps, sperm separation devices, sperm analyzers systems, micromanipulator systems, incubators, and others. The ovum aspiration pumps segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the developments done by the companies for the ovum aspiration pumps. For instance, in April 2018, KITAZATO CORPORATION, a Japan-based medical technology company signed a strategic partnership with Brazil-based distributor SPECTRUN. The new distributor will supply various ART (Artificial Reproduction Technology) products in Brazil. The range of product includes oocyte pickup needles and associated devices. Such development is expected to increase the access of product, which will eventually drive the segment growth by 2027.



Microptic, Coopersurgical, Inc; Cook Medical LLC; Dxnow; Eppendorf AG; AB Scientific Ltd; Hamilton Thorne, Inc; Rocket Medical Plc; Invo Bioscience; and Vitrolifeare among the leading companies operating in the infertility treatment devices and equipment market. The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the infertility treatment devices and equipmentand services. For instance, in September 2020, INVO Bioscience, Inc. developers of INVOcell has established a joint venture to operate dedicated invocell fertility clinics in Mexico. The new jointly-owned operation, named Positib Fertility, S. A. de C. V. (Positib Fertility) is likely to focus on establishing fertility centers dedicated to offering INVOcell, with the initial center to be located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Procedure

1.3.3 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - By Geography



2. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infertility in Both Sexes

5.1.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics and Infertility Services with Government Support

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Reproductive Techniques

5.2.2 Risks Associated with Infertility Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Emphasis on In Vitro Fertilization

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Ovum Aspiration Pumps

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ovum Aspiration Pumps: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Sperm Separation Devices

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Sperm Separation Devices: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Sperm Analyser Systems

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Sperm Analyser Systems: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Micromanipulator Systems

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Micromanipulator Systems: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Incubators

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Incubators: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By Procedure

8.1 Overview

8.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Procedure (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 In-Vitro Fertilization

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 in Vitro Fertilization: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.4 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.5 Others

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Artificial Insemination

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Artificial Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Intrauterine Insemination

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Intrauterine Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.4 Intratubal Insemination

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Intratubal Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.5 Intracervical Insemination

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 Intracervical Insemination: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Fertility Surgery

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Fertility Surgery: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Tubal Ligation Reversal

8.5.3.1 Overview

8.5.3.2 Tubal Litigation Reversal: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.4 Varicocelectomy

8.5.4.1 Overview

8.5.4.2 Varicocelectomy: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.5 Laparoscopy

8.5.5.1 Overview

8.5.5.2 Laparoscopy: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.6 Others

8.5.6.1 Overview

8.5.6.2 Others: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Fertility Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Fertility Clinics: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Clinical Research Institutes

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Clinical Research Institutes: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

10.2 Europe: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

10.5 South and Central America: Infertility Treatment Devices And Equipment Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Infertility Treatment Devices and Equipment Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Microptic

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Cooper Surgical, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cook Medical LLC

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 DxNow.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Eppendorf AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 AB Scientific Ltd.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Hamilton Thorne, Inc

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Rocket Medical plc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 INVO Bioscience

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Vitrolife

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyumg3



