Worldwide Insights on the CBRNE Defense System Industry to 2025 - Enhanced CBRNE Training Using Simulator Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBRNE Defense System Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on CBRNE Defense System Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CBRNE defense system market generated $13.56 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%, during 2020-2025.



The global CBRNE defense system market is an emerging market that has been witnessing the production of an increased number of CBRNE defense systems over the years for various platforms such as military, homeland security, and commercial and civil. The market has experienced a major transformation in the innovation of CBRNE defense technology and has witnessed the development of different product types for military and commercial applications.



The market is expected to see the growth of personal protective equipment primarily due to the increasing procurement for enhancing the protection of the armed forces and homeland security officials. High demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in emerging countries, such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, is expected to create opportunities for PPE players across different users.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by application, by end user, by component, and by contamination type. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput equipment manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.

The global CBRNE defense system market is not expected to play out the same way for every region. Hence this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., China, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global CBRNE defense system market during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the global CBRNE defense system market?

Who are the key players in the global CBRNE defense system market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

What new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

How is each segment of the global CBRNE defense system market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the trends in the global CBRNE defense system market across different regions? What was the revenue generated in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2025?

Which region is expected to contribute the most to the global CBRNE defense system market during the forecast period?

The report constitutes an extensive study of the CBRNE defense system market. It focuses largely on providing market information for the CBRNE defense system by covering different segments, such as application, end user, component, contamination type, and region. In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities for the market.

The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company developments. Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The CBRNE defense system market is further explained and analyzed on the basis of region, which has been categorized into North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the CBRNE defense system market. Regional developments of the manufacturers and developments by governments are the factors based on which the growth rates of the countries have been calculated.

Key Companies in the Global CBRNE Defense System Market

The key market players in the CBRNE defense system market include 3M, ABP, Airboss Defense Inc., Argon Electronics Ltd., Avon Rubber PLC, Block Engineering, LLC., Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, Cristanini SPA, Critical Solutions International (CSI), Environics Oy., FLIR Systems, Inc., HoldFast System, Karcher Futuretech GmbH, MSA Safety, Inc., OPEC CBRNE, Rapiscan Systems, and Smiths Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 CBRNE Defense: Overview

1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of the CBRNE Defense System Market

1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants

1.1.3 Futuristic Trends

1.1.3.1 Adoption of Next-Generation Wearable Sensor Technology

1.1.3.2 Increasing Integration of Unmanned Systems in CBRNE Environment

1.1.3.3 CBRNE Simulator Training

1.1.3.4 New Standoff Detection Technologies to Limit CBRN Threats

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.5 The Ecosystem of Ongoing Programs

1.1.5.1 Associations and Treaties

1.1.5.2 Major CBRNE Defense Programs

1.2 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1.2.1 Patent Analysis

1.2.1.1 Introduction

1.2.1.2 Patent Landscape

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Procurement of CBRNE Defense System to Counter Threats

1.3.1.2 Shifting Geopolitical Environment

1.3.1.3 Growing Need for Early Warning Systems and Equipment to Counter CBRNE Accidents

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Decreasing Funding for the CBRNE Defense Systems

1.3.2.2 Market Saturation for CBRNE Defense Equipment Providers in Developed Economies

1.3.3 Business Strategies

1.3.3.1 Product Launches

1.3.3.2 Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Mergers

1.3.3.3 Contracts

1.3.3.4 Other Developments

1.3.4 Business Opportunities

1.3.4.1 Designing Advanced Technologies for the Detection of CBRNE Threats

1.3.4.2 Technological Advancements in Unmanned Systems for the Detection and Disposal of CBRNE Threats

1.3.4.3 Enhanced CBRNE Training Using Simulator Technology

2 Products

2.1 Global CBRNE Defense System Market (by Product)

2.2 Component

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment

2.2.1.1.1 Respiratory Protective Device

2.2.1.1.2 Dermal Protective Equipment

2.2.1.2 Decontamination Systems

2.2.1.3 Detection and Monitoring Systems

2.2.2 Software

2.3 Contamination Type

2.3.1 Chemical

2.3.2 Biological

2.3.3 Radiological

2.3.4 Nuclear

2.3.5 Explosive

3 Application

3.1 Global CBRNE Defense System Market (by Application)

3.1.1 End User

3.1.1.1 Military

3.1.1.2 Homeland Security

3.1.1.3 Civil and Commercial

3.1.1.3.1 Critical Infrastructure Protection

3.1.1.3.2 Healthcare

3.1.1.3.3 Industrial and Environmental Surveillance

3.1.2 Application

3.1.2.1 Detection

3.1.2.2 Protection

3.1.2.3 Decontamination

3.1.2.4 Simulation and Training

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.1.1 Role of 3M in Global CBRNE Defense Market

5.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.3 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.1.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of 3M

5.1.3 Analyst's Recommendation for 3M

5.2 ABP

5.3 AirBoss of America Corp.

5.4 Argon Electronics Ltd.

5.5 Avon Protection

5.6 Bruker Corporation

5.7 Block Engineering LLC

5.8 Chemring Group PLC

5.9 Critical Solutions International

5.10 Environics Oy.

5.11 FLIR Systems, Inc.

5.12 Holdfast Systems (Pty) Ltd

5.13 Karcher Futuretech GmbH

5.14 MSA Safety, Inc.

5.15 OPEC CBRNE

5.16 Rapiscan Systems

5.17 Smiths Group plc



6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.2 Data Triangulation

6.3 Market Estimation and Forecast

