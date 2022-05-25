Worldwide Institutional Furniture Industry to 2027 - by Type, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Institutional Furniture Market, By Type (Seating, Storage, Desks & Tables, Others), By End Use (Schools, Universities, Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global institutional furniture market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising expenditure capacity of people in emerging economies and the continuous infrastructural development activities. Institutional furniture comprises seating, storage cabinets, desks, tables, etc., used in schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, and other spaces.

Rising demands for ergonomically designed furniture and increased availability of aesthetically appealing and affordable furniture are some factors boosting institutional furniture adoption. Leading authorities are allocating funds to advance the infrastructure at different facilities and provide its citizens quality. With growing awareness regarding health and increased incidences of chronic as well as infectious diseases, the use of beds, waiting area furniture equipped with the latest technology, diagnostic room furniture, etc., is rapidly expanding.



Thus, healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting institutional furniture to provide enhanced comfort and convenience to the patients during their visits, which is expected to fuel their market growth. The emergence of private and world-class schools has led to a greater demand for comfortable, aesthetically superior, and colorful furniture to provide enhanced experience to the students, which is expected to drive the global institutional market in the coming years. Rise in the number of public and private facilities as well as number of market players offering premium furniture products are driving the demand for institutional market. Growing number of online and offline sales channels providing institutional furniture at affordable prices and offering facilities like doorstep delivery are boosting the growth of global institutional furniture market.



The global institutional furniture market is segmented by type, end use, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on end use, the market is further divided into schools, universities, health, and others. The schools segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global institutional furniture market owing to the rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture to provide comfort for children. Many schools across the globe are increasingly adopting desks and chairs with attached wheels and spacious cabinets to provide greater convenience for students, which is contributing to their dominance in the global institutional furniture market.



Major companies operating in the global institutional furniture market include Fleetwood Group, HNI Corporation, Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., Scholar Craft Products, Inc., Knoll Inc., Smith System Mfg. Co, VS America, Inc., Agati Furniture, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global institutional furniture market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global institutional furniture market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global institutional furniture market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global institutional furniture market

To identify drivers and challenges for global institutional furniture market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global institutional furniture market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global institutional furniture market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global institutional furniture market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Seating, Storage, Desks & Tables, Others

5.2.2. By End Use (Schools, Universities, Health, Others)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



7. Europe Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



10. South America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Company Details

13.1.2. Financials (As reported)

13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.1.5. Market positioning

13.2. Fleetwood Group

13.3. HNI Corporation

13.4. Herman Miller Inc.

13.5. Steelcase Inc.

13.6. Scholar Craft Products, Inc.

13.7. Knoll Inc.

13.8. Smith System Mfg. Co

13.9. VS America, Inc.

13.10. Agati Furniture



14. Strategic Recommendations





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35p8ps

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets