Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Accruent, Archibus and MRI Software Among Others
Jul 07, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market (2021-2026), by Component, Organization Type, Vertical, Deployment, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is estimated to be USD 2.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12%.
The Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) is a part of a next-generation of solutions to Facility Management that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources and enable executives and managers to reduce the real estate and facility costs significantly and increase business productivity simultaneously. IWMS Market is rising gradually due to the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Information & Communications Technology (ICT) across different industry verticals. Real estate enterprises are highly adopting workflow automation solutions, which is leading to the increased sophistication of solutions and services. IWMS solution is becoming a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies day by day.
Due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, many companies are showing a slow adoption of IWMS solutions and services because of the halted projects and low profitability during the lockdown period. However, as the situation is getting better, increased demand for advanced IWMS solutions can be seen owing to its risk management capabilities and physical & social distancing benefits. Demand for cloud-based IWMS solutions has also increased due to its low cost of ownership, mobile access, and scalability benefits, which are a must-have requirement during the Covid-19 crisis.
The integrated workplace management systems can also support smartphones, android phones, sensors, tabs, etc., which result in driving the automation, decisions, and operational facilities. However, lack of knowledge and technical skills will implement the integrated workplace management system's growth as most of the projects consist of multiple sites located in different countries. Poor image of facility management is also another challenge to the market, and it results in a complex understanding of company goals and objectives.
The Government has emphasized specific legislation on energy and waste management and carbon footprints that has forced the companies to minimize and monitor the emissions of harmful gases. With the help of IWMS solutions, companies can measure the emissions generated and develop a solution to enhance the environment and businesses' long-term sustainability. However, lack of awareness of IWMS solutions and scarcity of expert staff are anticipated to restrict the integrated workplace management system market. The development of new technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning and expansion of corporate and Government networks with increased growth in the number of smart & sustainable buildings helps to boost the lucrative growth opportunities for the global integrated workplace management system market in the future.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing the Adoption of Workflow Automation Solution by SMEs & Real Estate Enterprises
- Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments
- The Growing Importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities Across the Globe
- Increasing Government Regulatory Compliances
Restraints
- Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management
- Lack of Expertise Personnel
- Lack of Technical Skill
Opportunities
- The Growing Need for Safeguarding Employees at Workplaces Post-Covid-19
- Emerging Technologies
- Untouched Geographic Market
Market Segments
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Component
- Introduction
- Solution
- Capital project management
- Real estate and lease management
- Space and facilities management
- Asset & Maintenance management
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Organization Type
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Vertical
- Introduction
- Public Sector
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Deployment
- Introduction
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Oracle Corporation, Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Archibus Inc., Planon Corporation, Accruent, Service Works Global, Causeway Technologies Ltd., SAP SE, iOFFICE Inc., Spacewell International, MRI Software LLC, Facilio Inc., zLink Inc., Nuvolo Technologies Corporation, VLogic Systems Inc., Rapal Oy, AssetWorks LLC, Smartsheet Inc., and OfficeSpace Software Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.4 SWOT Analysis
6. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Capital project management
6.2.2 Real estate and lease management
6.2.3 Space and facilities management
6.2.4 Asset & Maintenance management
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional
6.3.2 Managed
7. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Organisation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Public Sector
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 IT & Telecom
8.5 BFSI
8.6 Healthcare
8.7 Retail
9. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Accruent
12.2 Archibus Inc.
12.3 AssetWorks LLC
12.4 Causeway Technologies Ltd.
12.5 Facilio Inc.
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.7 iOFFICE Inc.
12.8 MRI Software, LLC
12.9 Nuvolo Technologies CorporationVLogic Systems, Inc.
12.10 OfficeSpace Software Inc.
12.11 Oracle Corporation
12.12 Planon Corporation
12.13 Rapal Oy
12.14 SAP SE
12.15 Service Works Global
12.16 Smartsheet Inc.
12.17 Spacewell International
12.18 Trimble Inc.
12.19 zLink Inc.
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d44zsp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article