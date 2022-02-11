Worldwide Integration Platform as a Service Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Service (Data mapping and transformation, Routing and orchestration and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid), Integration Type, Organization Size and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Integration Platform as a Service Market by deployment in detail, segmenting the market by on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. It provides in-sights on organization size, and further segmented by SME's and large organizations, it also cover various verticals such as BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment. Lastly, the Integration Platform as a Service Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Integration Platform as a Service Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Integration Platform as a Service Market include Dell Boomi, Inc., Informatica Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mulesoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Snap Logic, Inc., Celigo, Inc., Jitterbit, Inc., Scibe Software Corporation, DB Sync, Flowgear among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Reasons to purchase this Integration Platform as a Service Market Report:

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Service

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Type

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Integration Type

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size

4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical

4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Data mapping and transformation

5.3. Routing and orchestration

5.4. Integration flow development and life cycle management tools

5.5. API life cycle management

5.6. Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration

5.7. Internet of Things (IoT)

5.8. Others



6. BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Premises

6.3. Cloud

6.4. Hybrid



7. BY INTEGRATION TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Data Integration

7.3. Application Integration

7.4. Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration

7.5. Process Integration



8. BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



9. BY VERTICAL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BFSI

9.3. Government

9.4. Healthcare

9.5. IT & Telecom

9.6. Education

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Media & Entertainment



10. BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5. Rest of the World

10.5.1. Middle East

10.5.2. Africa

10.5.3. Latin America



11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Top Companies Ranking

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Recent Developments

11.4.1. New Product Launch

11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Dell Boomi, Inc.

12.2. Informatica Corporation

12.3. IBM Corporation

12.4. Mulesoft Inc.

12.5. Oracle Corporation

12.6. SAP SE

12.7. Snap Logic, Inc.

12.8. Celigo, Inc.

12.9. Jitterbit, Inc.

12.10. Scibe Software Corporation

12.11. DB Sync

12.12. Flowgear



