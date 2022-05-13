Worldwide Interior Architectural Coatings Industry to 2027 - Players Include Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coatings Systems and Asian Paints Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior architectural coatings market reached a value of US$ 44.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 57.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Interior architecture includes technically and scientifically managing the interior space of a building while considering several construction aspects, such as finishes, plumbing, lighting, materials, electrical requirements, and smart use of the available space. Architectural coatings typically consist of organic finishes, which are used for beautifying and protecting the interior surfaces of the building.

At the time of selection, consumers look for various aesthetic and performance properties and characteristics, including hiding power, ease of application, flow and leveling, low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, user protection from toxins, stain resistance, environment friendliness, and low odor. Presently, there are different types of coatings available in the market, which consist of items like varnishes, sealers, wall paints, primers, ceramics and among others.



Over the past few years, both the commercial and residential sectors have witnessed a rise in construction activities, which is impelling the growth of the market. Also, consumers across the globe have become aware of the availability of premium quality coatings that can provide appropriate beautification and protection to their houses. Other than this, many emerging economies are currently going through a transition, which has led to a rise in infrastructural activities with the escalating demand for improved coatings for interior architecture. Moreover, rising concerns regarding environmental degradation have prompted manufacturers to produce coatings that are highly sustainable and offer eco-friendly protection.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC, Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Nippon Paint/ Nipsea Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and The Valspar Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global interior architectural coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the major resin types in the market?

What are the key technologies in the market?

What are the major distribution channels in the market?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of consumer type?

What are the major End-use segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global interior architectural coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

How are interior architectural coatings manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interior Architectural Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Resin Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Type of Consumer

5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.14 Price Analysis

5.14.1 Key Price Indicators

5.14.2 Price Structure

5.14.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Resin Type

6.1 Acrylic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyester

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Alkyd

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Epoxy

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polyurethane

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Water-Borne Coatings

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solvent-Borne Coatings

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Company-Owned Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Independent Distributors

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Large Retailers and Wholesalers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Type of Consumer

9.1 Professional Consumers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 DIY Consumers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10.1 Residential

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Non-Residential

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Interior Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Manufacturing Process

12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

13.3.2 Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC

13.3.3 Asian Paints Limited

13.3.4 BASF SE

13.3.5 Nippon Paint/Nipsea Group

13.3.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

13.3.7 PPG Industries Inc.

13.3.8 RPM International Inc.

13.3.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.3.10 The Valspar Corporation



