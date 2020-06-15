Worldwide International Steel Statistics 2020
Jun 15, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Steel Statistics Series" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
International Steel Statistics covers annual detailed trade by individual countries with production data. There is also a Summary Tables publication covering global trade. Trade tables cover 174 products.
Key report features:
- Detailed trade data for 60 countries worldwide;
- Trade by specified period or time series;
- Products classified at commodity level or more summary classifications;
- With country of source or destination;
- With individual countries or regional aggregates;
- Less detailed annual data on the steel trade of several other countries not shown in this report
Key report benefits:
- Shows production, consumption and trade data for individual countries
- Shows detailed import and exports data for individual countries
- Gain an understanding of the steel industry for specific countries
This report is suitable for:
- Steel producers
- Traders
- Consultants
- Industry analysts
- Marketing manager
- Purchasing manager
- Marketing analyst
Key Topics Covered:
Table 1 Production
Table 2 Trade overview
Table 3 Apparent consumption
Tables 4 and 5 Detailed export and import tables
