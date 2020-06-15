Worldwide International Steel Statistics 2020

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Steel Statistics Series" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International Steel Statistics covers annual detailed trade by individual countries with production data. There is also a Summary Tables publication covering global trade. Trade tables cover 174 products.



Key report features:



Detailed trade data for 60 countries worldwide;

Trade by specified period or time series;

Products classified at commodity level or more summary classifications;

With country of source or destination;

With individual countries or regional aggregates;

Less detailed annual data on the steel trade of several other countries not shown in this report

Key report benefits:



Shows production, consumption and trade data for individual countries

Shows detailed import and exports data for individual countries

Gain an understanding of the steel industry for specific countries

This report is suitable for:



Steel producers

Traders

Consultants

Industry analysts

Marketing manager

Purchasing manager

Marketing analyst

Key Topics Covered:



Table 1 Production



Table 2 Trade overview



Table 3 Apparent consumption



Tables 4 and 5 Detailed export and import tables



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3uhci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

