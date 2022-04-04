Worldwide Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Industry to 2029 - In-depth Competitive Environment Analysis

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global IPTV market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on end-user types and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2029. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints & opportunities and section focusing on the consumer behavior analysis.



Televisions are among the most prominent sources of home entertainment across the households worldwide. Due to high popularity and penetration of television services across the world, new technologies and the content delivered over television channels have always been warmly welcomed by the consumers. With the rising availability of broadband internet services, the conventional television services such as satellite/cable are now being replaced by internet-based services.



Internet protocol television (IPTV) refers to a television system wherein service is provided through the internet based on IP network. In contrast to the traditional satellite and cable television providers, IPTV includes data (television service) transmission based on broadband internet connection. This highly enhances the overall television experience as compared to the conventional television service.



Many television service providers also offer IPTV services that are typically based on internet access and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). This allows the users to access television service, browse the internet and make telephonic calls using VoIP application (such as Skype) using single service. This makes IPTV highly useful and superior over traditional television system. Consequently, the IPTV market is estimated to register high growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, unavailability of sophisticated internet infrastructure (especially in developing regions) poses significant challenge for the market.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading IPTV service vendors, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., China Telecom Corporation Ltd., Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Verizon Communications, NTT Communication, Iliad S.A., ARRIS Group, Inc., Etisalat Group and MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. among others. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the IPTV industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 3-Year market size data (2018 - 2020)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global IPTV market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



The global internet protocol television (IPTV) market is segmented, based on its end-users, into the following categories

Commercial Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Residential

The global IPTV market was led, on the basis of end-users, by the commercial enterprise segment, as of 2020. The segment comprises enterprises across various industry verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. In 2020, the segment contributed to more than two third of the total revenue generated worldwide. IPTV is used across commercial enterprises as medium of communication, video sharing, live content sharing and for other applications.



However, the commercial enterprises segment is estimated to lose substantial share to the residential segment. Many people across the world are shifting towards IPTV. With the advancement in network infrastructure, the number of IPTV subscribers is estimated to rise exponentially during the forecast period. Subsequently, the residential segment will exhibit the highest growth in the IPTV market in the coming years.



On the basis of geography, the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market is segmented as per following regions and countries.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Asia

Australasia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe contributes to the largest share, in terms of revenue and adoption, of the global IPTV market. Western Europe countries and U.S. possess the highest penetration of IPTV across the worldwide. Subsequently, the regions are estimated to continue witnessing strong growth throughout the forecast period. Most significant factors responsible for market growth in the regions is high technology acceptance and existence of well-developed network infrastructure. Additionally, presence of various companies of the overall IPTV ecosystem is another major factor supporting the market growth here.



As of 2020, Asia Pacific contributes to the second-largest share, in terms of revenue and adoption, of the global IPTV market. The Asia Pacific IPTV market growth is largely driven by China, Japan and South Korea. Asia Pacific comprises huge consumer base in India and China. Due to increasing discretionary income coupled with improving internet infrastructure in the region, technology markets are booming at exponential pace. Thus, the region is estimated to surpass Europe IPTV market by the end of forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global IPTV Market Revenue,2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.7 Competitive Analysis

3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.7.2 Major Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global IPTV Market Analysis, By End-user

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Commercial Enterprises

4.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

4.2.2 Large Enterprises

4.3 Residential



Chapter 5 North America IPTV Market Analysis



Chapter 6 Europe IPTV Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific IPTV Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa (MEA) IPTV Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Latin America IPTV Market Analysis



