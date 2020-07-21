Worldwide Intragastric Balloons Industry to 2025 - by Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intragastric Balloons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intragastric balloons market is currently exhibiting strong growth. An intragastric balloon is a saline- or gas-filled inflatable silicone balloon that is temporarily placed inside the stomach for losing weight. It is inserted through a non-surgical endoscopic procedure to confine the amount of food stored by the stomach, thereby providing an early feeling of satiety. It also aids in preserving the anatomy of the stomach and is bio-compatible while having negligible or no side-effects. As a result, the device is commonly used by individuals suffering from obesity and having a body mass index (BMI) ranging from 30 to 70.



The increasing prevalence of obesity is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, a significant portion of the world's population is suffering from weight-related health concerns. This has consequently augmented the demand for various medically certified weight-loss procedures, including intragastric balloons. Furthermore, growing consumer preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is also providing a boost to the market growth. Intragastric balloons serve as an effective non-surgical alternative for weight-loss as they are inserted orally and do not require any incisions on the body.



Additionally, various technological advancements and product innovations are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on creating product variants with minimal side-effects, such as ulceration, gastric erosion and nausea, and are also designing balloons with adjustable gas/saline volumes. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among consumers, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



Companies Mentioned



Apollo Endosurgery

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.

Medicone

Medsil

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Helioscopie

Spatz Fgia Inc.

PlenSat

Districlass Medical SA

Endalis

Lexel SRL

Silimed Inc.

Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global intragastric balloons market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filling material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the implanting procedure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global intragastric balloons market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Intragastric Balloons Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Single Intra Gastric Balloon

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Double Intra Gastric Balloon

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Triple Intra Gastric Balloon

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Filling Material

7.1 Saline Filling

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas Filling

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Implanting Procedure

8.1 Surgical

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Non-Surgical

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Obesity

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Diabetes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Diet Control

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Weight-Loss

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Pre-Operative Weight Reduction

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

16.3.3 ReShape Medical Inc.

16.3.4 Medicone

16.3.5 Medsil

16.3.6 Allurion Technologies Inc.

16.3.7 Helioscopie

16.3.8 Spatz Fgia Inc.

16.3.9 PlenSat

16.3.10 Districlass Medical SA

16.3.11 Endalis

16.3.12 Lexel SRL

16.3.13 Silimed Inc.

16.3.14 Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76hurb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

