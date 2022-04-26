Worldwide Intraosseous Infusion Devices Industry to 2028 - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intraosseous route offers immediate vascular access during emergency administration of drugs such as during resuscitation. Intraosseous (IO) access is the most frequently used route for emergency care of children and critically ill infants when IV access cannot be achieved rapidly. Intraosseous infusion uses the rich vascular network of bones to transport drugs and fluids from the medullary cavity to the circulation.

The response and distribution of drugs and fluid injected by the intraosseous route appears to be very similar to intravenous injection. The procedure should be limited to emergency situations when intravenous access (including umbilical vein catheterization) cannot be established in a required length of time, usually 2-5 minutes. Moreover, sternal route for IO administration of medication has shown to improve patient outcomes as compared to humeral and tibial IO administration. Furthermore, use of IO infusion in critical settings such as for patients who are obese, hypovolemic, or have poor cardiac output, and in military settings is beneficial. In such patients, administration through the IV route becomes difficult to use.



The key players operating in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to boost the growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, PerSys Medical, a company that provides emergency medical devices worldwide, announced the completion of acquisition of MAS Med Global for production of a new smart tourniquet called ADAM. This acquisition is a significant addition to PerSys Medical's hemorrhage control portfolio.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global intraosseous infusion devices market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global intraosseous infusion devices market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, PAVmed Inc., BIOPSYBELL S.R.L., Becton Dickinson Company, Cook Group, SAM Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., StarFish Product Engineering Inc., and Medax SRL unipersonle

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global intraosseous infusion devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global intraosseous infusion devices market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Product Type

Market Snapshot, By Technology

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product Launches / Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger, Collaboration and Acquisitions Scenario

Technology Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Intraosseous Infusion Procedure Volume By Indication

Intraosseous Infusion Procedure Volume By Site of Access

Company Share Analysis

4. Global Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impart

5. Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

FAST1 Device

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

FASTx Device

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Bone Injection Gun (BIG) Devices

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

EZ-IO Device

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

NIO Device

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Dieckmann Modified Needle

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Jamshidi Needle

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Manual IO Needles

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Battery Powered Driver

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Impact Driven Devices

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others (Pre-hospital Emergency Care, Military Hospitals)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

PerSys Medical

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Teleflex Incorporated

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

PAVmed Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Becton Dickinson Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Cook Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

SAM Medical

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

StarFish Product Engineering Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Medax SRL unipersonle

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fofu6x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets