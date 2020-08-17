Worldwide Inverted Pouches Industry to 2027 - by Material, Capacity, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inverted Pouches - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inverted Pouches market accounted for $9.60 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growing consumers inclination towards products that offer portability and increase in the R&D activities are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high cost of filling and sealing equipment is hampering the growth of the market.



An inverted pouch is a flexible packaging solution, which can be used to pack food items such as sauces, condiments, and personal care products. The design of inverted pouches helps pull the product down to the bottom where the spout is located. It helps more products come out of the container without it getting stuck in the upper section of the pouch. Gravity plays an important role in getting the product down to the bottom of the pouch, which allows customers to get more for their money. Inverted pouches also eradicate extra food waste because more of the product can be retrieved from the container before it's discarded. Consumers are more inclined towards products that offer convenience and features such as controlled dispensing, portability, ease of opening, and resealability, and are lightweight. Inverted pouches are considered ideal for on-the-go consumers and e-Commerce.



Based on the end-user, the food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rise in the percentage of on-the-go consumers coupled with high portability of the inverted pouch makes it a accepted choice among the food packaging manufacturers.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for inverted pouches in the countries especially in the U.S. The U.S alone accounts for a maximum market share in the global flexible packaging market. This further propels the growth of the market in the North American region. Furthermore, there is a high density of inverted pouch manufacturers in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Inverted Pouches Market include Glenroy Inc., ProAmpacSemco SAM, Polymer Packaging Inc, Aptar Group, Inc, and Taipak Enterprises Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Inverted Pouches Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyolefin

5.3 Metalized Aluminum

5.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

5.5 Nylon



6 Global Inverted Pouches Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Below 150 ml

6.3 150-500 ml

6.4 500ml -1 Liter

6.5 Above 1 Liter



7 Global Inverted Pouches Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.2.1 Dairy

7.2.2 Sauces & Condiments

7.2.3 Salad Dressings

7.2.4 Honey

7.2.5 Jellies

7.3 Personal Care



8 Global Inverted Pouches Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Glenroy Inc.

10.2 ProAmpacSemco SAM

10.3 Polymer Packaging Inc

10.4 Aptar Group, Inc

10.5 Taipak Enterprises Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vwzi8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

