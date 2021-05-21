Worldwide Investment Banking & Trading Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Barclays, Citigroup & Deutsche Bank Among Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type and Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Investment banking is a division of a financial institution, which provides consulting services to governments, corporations, and institutions in the market. It serves as middlemen for creditors and businesses in the market. It helps in assisting several factors such as rising capital for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs), and facilitates mergers & acquisitions (M&A) of corporate companies. Several investment banks function on primary brokerage and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research enterprises.

Rise in demand for advisory & consultancy services regarding rising capital for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs), and facilitating mergers & acquisitions of corporate companies is becoming a major factor driving the investment banking & trading services market growth. In addition, increasing competitions & a number of external forces demanding for an investment banker and surge in need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, rising cyber-attacks for data security and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.



On the contrary, surge in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions, which are adopting new approaches for on-going business operations rather than rebuilding from scratch are expected to increase the demand for investment banking & trading services globally. Rapid business expansion engaging in complex business activity and massive need for consultancy services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.



The investment banking & trading services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into equity underwriting & debt underwriting services, trading & related services, financial advisory, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market such as Bank of America Corporation, Barclays, Citigroup, Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration to strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Trading & Related Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Financial Advisory

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Industry Verticals

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bfsi

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Healthcare

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Manufacturing

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Energy & Utilities

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. It & Telecom

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Retail & Consumer Goods

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Media & Entertainment

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Bank of America Corporation

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Barclays

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Citigroup, Inc.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Credit Suisse Group AG

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Deutsche Bank Ag

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Goldman Sachs

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Morgan Stanley

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Ubs

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Wells Fargo

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



