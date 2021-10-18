Worldwide IoT Security Industry to 2026 - Featuring Allot, Armis and Fortinet Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT security market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Internet of Things (IoT) security is a technological solution used for safeguarding networks and connected mechanical or digital devices. The security solutions aim to eradicate vulnerabilities and equip devices to identify, resist and recover from cyber-attacks. These security solutions offer identity access management, data encryption and tokenization, intrusion prevention system and security analytics through antimalware, antivirus and firewalls. Owing to this, these solutions find extensive application across several industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, automotive, transportation, etc.



The rising threat of cyber terrorism, along with the rapid adoption of IoT technologies across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The construction of smart cities and increasing automation in various industry verticals are creating an imminent need for enhanced and effective security solutions to safeguard highly sensitive personal and organizational data from malware injection. This, in confluence with the emergence of several new trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), especially in the corporate organizational setups, is significantly favoring the market growth. Organizations are thus increasingly encouraging the deployment of IoT security solutions to manage communications and digital identities of their employees across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Other factors, including advancements in 4G and 5G technologies and proliferation of social media platforms resulting in the rising number of identity and data thefts, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global IoT security market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allot, Armis, CENTRI, Cisco, Forgerock, Fortinet, Gemalto, IBM, Infineon, Intel, Mocana Corporation, Newsky, Securithings, Symantec, Zingbox, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IoT security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global IoT security industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IoT security industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the security type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IoT security industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IoT security market?

What is the structure of the global IoT security industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global IoT security market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IoT Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Security Type

7.1 Network Security

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Endpoint Security

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Application Security

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cloud Security

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Energy and Utilities

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Transport

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allot

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Armis

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CENTRI

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Cisco

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Forgerock

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Fortinet

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Gemalto

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 IBM

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Infineon

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Intel

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Mocana Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Newsky

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Securithings

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Symantec

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Zingbox

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio



