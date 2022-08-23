Worldwide IoT Sensors Market to Surpass $38.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Sensors Market Research Report by Sensor Type (Accelerometer, Acoustic Sensor, and Co2 Sensor), Network Technology, Vertical, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Sensors Market size was estimated at USD 9,397.15 million in 2021, USD 11,888.52 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 26.68% to reach USD 38,853.48 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the IoT Sensors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Sensor Type, the market was studied across Accelerometer, Acoustic Sensor, Co2 Sensor, Flow Sensor, Gyroscope, Humidity Sensor, Image Sensor, Inertial Sensor, Magnetometer, Motion Sensor, Occupancy Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Touch Sensor.

Based on Network Technology, the market was studied across Wired and Wireless. The Wired is further studied across Digital Addressable Lighting Interface, Ethernet, Knx, Lonworks, and Modbus. The Wireless is further studied across Bluetooth, Nfc, Rfid, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and Zigbee.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Commercial IoT, Consumer IoT, and Industrial IoT.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT Sensors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for integration of IoT in industries that involve sensor-based measurements for analysis and decision support

Increasing usage of area sensors for various applications in manufacturing, from system assembly lines to test and inspection, and continuous innovations

Rising applications of smart sensors in multiple industries

Restraints

Data security concerns

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of building automation features in end use industries

Supportive government initiatives and funds for IoT projects

Benefits of implementation of predictive maintenance programs for IoT applications

Emergence of requirements of cross-domain collaborations

Challenges

Lack of common protocols and communication standards

High power consumption by connected devices

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. IoT Sensors Market, by Sensor Type



7. IoT Sensors Market, by Network Technology



8. IoT Sensors Market, by Vertical



9. Americas IoT Sensors Market



10. Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw1mjh

