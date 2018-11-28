Worldwide Isopropanol Markets, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Isopropanol Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a recently conducted research about the global isopropanol market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 2,244 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 1.4% per year in the period 2017-2023. The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics.

Although isopropanol is predominantly used as a solvent, the analysis considers the application of isopropanol across various industries. In particular, the largest share of isopropanol consumption is as solvent, which accounted for around 61% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for isopropyl acetate has been growing with the highest rate of about 2.65% per year.

Regionally, the largest global isopropanol market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 20% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, the CIS countries were the smallest global isopropanol market during the analyzed period and are expected to remain such in the medium term.

Isopropanol is highly dependent on the development of end-use markets such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturing, paints and coatings, and others. The increasing demand from end-use industries has been encouraging large and entering manufacturers to invest in different growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, plant capacity optimization, periodical maintenance checks, turnarounds, and restarting capacity operations.

Since IPA is widely used in paints and resins, demand usually increases as the summer construction season kicks off. In addition, low-grade IPA is used in motor oils, and the improved automotive sector has positively influenced demand for isopropanol.



Some of the main players on the isopropanol market are planning to open up additional production capacities in different regions. As a matter of fact, North East Asia is anticipated to witness the fastest-paced capacity increase in the medium term. As far as the balance between supply and demand is concerned, the market is forecast to remain in a state of oversupply in most of the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of isopropanol



4. State of the global demographics and economy

4.1. Characteristics of the global demographics in 2013-2017

4.2. Characteristics of the global economy in 2013-2017

4.3. Forecast for the development of the global economy in the medium term



5. Overview and analysis of the global isopropanol market

5.1. Volume and dynamics of the global isopropanol market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.2. Structure of the global isopropanol market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.3. Structure of the isopropanol market in Africa by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.4. Structure of the isopropanol market in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.5. Structure of the isopropanol market in the CIS countries by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.6. Structure of the isopropanol market in Europe by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.7. Structure of the isopropanol market in the Middle East by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.8. Structure of the isopropanol market in North America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.9. Structure of the isopropanol market in North East Asia by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.10. Structure of the isopropanol market in South and Central America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.11. Structure of the global isopropanol market by application/main product groups in 2013-2017 and forecast for its development in 2018-2023

5.12. Key recent trends on the global isopropanol market

5.13. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term



6. Overview and analysis of the global production of isopropanol

6.1. Volume, distribution and dynamics of the installed capacities for the global production of isopropanol broken down by regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.2. Volume and dynamics of the average annual utilization rates used for the production of isopropanol globally, broken down by regions, in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.3. Volume and dynamics of the global production of isopropanol in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.4. Structure of the global production of isopropanol in 2013-2017 by main regions and forecast for 2018-2023

6.5. Structure of the isopropanol production in Africa by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.6. Structure of the isopropanol production in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.7. Structure of the isopropanol production in the CIS countries by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.8. Structure of the isopropanol production in Europe by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.9. Structure of the isopropanol production in the Middle East by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.10. Structure of the isopropanol production in North America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.11. Structure of the isopropanol production in North East Asia by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.12. Structure of the isopropanol production in South and Central America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.13. Characteristics of the main producers of isopropanol globally along with their exact installed capacities and used production techniques



7. Characteristics and analysis of the global prices of isopropanol

7.1. Value chain analysis

7.2. Structure of price formation

7.3. Characteristics of the global prices of isopropanol in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

7.4. Characteristics of the regional prices of isopropanol in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



8. Overview and analysis of the global imports of isopropanol

8.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global imports of isopropanol in 2013-2017

8.2. Structure of the global imports of isopropanol by main regions in 2013-2017

8.3. Average prices of the isopropanol, imported globally in 2013-2017



9. Overview and analysis of the global exports of isopropanol

9.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global exports of isopropanol in 2013-2017

9.2. Structure of the global exports of isopropanol by main regions in 2013-2017

9.3. Average prices of the global exports of isopropanol in 2013-2017



10. Balance between supply and demand on the global isopropanol market

10.1. Balance between supply and demand on the global isopropanol market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

10.2. Balance between supply and demand on the global isopropanol market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



Companies Featured



Sasol

Novapex

Ineos Solvents

Azerkhimija

Orsknefteorgsyntez

Dow Chemical

Equistar Chemicals

Exxonmobil Chemicalv

Shell Canada Ltd.

Chang Chun Plastics

Hi-Tech Spring Chem Ind

Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technolog

Jiangsu Xinhua Chemical

Kellin Chemical (Zhangjiagang)

Petrochina Jinzhou Pc

Shandong Dezhou Detain Chemical

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Taizhou Jianye Chemical

Yancheng Super Chemical Corp

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Zhuhai Long Success

Zibo Nalcohol Chemical Co

Jxtg Nippon Oil And Energy

Mitsui Chemicals

Tokuyama Corp.

Isu Chemical

Lg Chemical

Sk Global Chemical

Deepak Fertil . And Pc

. And Pc Shell Eastern Petrochem.

Carboclor

Rhodia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7cmt9/worldwide?w=5

